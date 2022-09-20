Report: Norman To Meet Capitol Hill Lawmakers To Address PGA Tour Divide
The LIV Golf CEO is due to meet members of the US House of Representatives and Senate this week
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The increasingly bitter power struggle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf took another turn last week when LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman revealed the organisation had no interest in sitting down with the PGA Tour to try and work out their differences.
Now The Golf Channel (opens in new tab) reports that Norman will spend this week in Washington DC meeting with members of the US House of Representatives and Senate as the stalemate continues. A spokesperson for LIV Golf explained the nature of Norman’s visit, saying: “LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties. Given the PGA Tour’s attempts to stifle our progress in reimagining the game, we think it’s imperative to educate members on LIV’s business model and counter the Tour’s anti-competitive efforts.”
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
The PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, have taken a hardline stance against LIV Golf from the outset. It has suspended PGA Tour players opting to tee it up in the Saudi-backed Series, while Monahan has described LIV Golf as an irrational threat. Meanwhile, the Tour has also announced unprecedented changes to combat LIV Golf. Also, several LIV Golf players are embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour as they attempt to have their suspensions – now extended throughout the 2022/23 season – lifted, with the trial set for January 2024.
While it is unclear what Norman’s appearance in Washington DC will achieve this week, he has reason to be confident that LIV Golf is becoming a big player in the game’s power struggle. As well as expanding to a 14-tournament League for 2023, LIV Golf has attracted some of the world’s best players, including former World No.1 Dustin Johnson, four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and Open champion Cameron Smith.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'Another Win For The Good Guys' - Gooch Takes Dig At Lowry
Reacting to his team victory for 4 Aces GC, Talor Gooch seemed to throw shade at Shane Lowry
By Hugo Pettman • Published
-
How Can I Play Le Golf National?
The Open de France venue near Paris is regarded as one of the most challenging on the DP World Tour
By Mike Hall • Published