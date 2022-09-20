Report: Norman To Meet Capitol Hill Lawmakers To Address PGA Tour Divide

The LIV Golf CEO is due to meet members of the US House of Representatives and Senate this week

The increasingly bitter power struggle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf took another turn last week when LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman revealed the organisation had no interest in sitting down with the PGA Tour to try and work out their differences.

Now The Golf Channel (opens in new tab) reports that Norman will spend this week in Washington DC meeting with members of the US House of Representatives and Senate as the stalemate continues. A spokesperson for LIV Golf explained the nature of Norman’s visit, saying: “LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties. Given the PGA Tour’s attempts to stifle our progress in reimagining the game, we think it’s imperative to educate members on LIV’s business model and counter the Tour’s anti-competitive efforts.”

The PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, have taken a hardline stance against LIV Golf from the outset. It has suspended PGA Tour players opting to tee it up in the Saudi-backed Series, while Monahan has described LIV Golf as an irrational threat. Meanwhile, the Tour has also announced unprecedented changes to combat LIV Golf. Also, several LIV Golf players are embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour as they attempt to have their suspensions – now extended throughout the 2022/23 season – lifted, with the trial set for January 2024.

While it is unclear what Norman’s appearance in Washington DC will achieve this week, he has reason to be confident that LIV Golf is becoming a big player in the game’s power struggle. As well as expanding to a 14-tournament League for 2023, LIV Golf has attracted some of the world’s best players, including former World No.1 Dustin Johnson, four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and Open champion Cameron Smith.

