PGA Tour Winner Lucas Herbert Joins LIV Golf

Lucas Herbert has become LIV Golf's latest signing on the eve of its third season's opening event in Mexico.

The three-time DP World Tour winner and one-time PGA Tour victor joins up with countryman Cameron Smith as part of the all-Aussie Ripper GC team.

“I’m very excited to team up with Cam on the all-Aussie Ripper GC squad this season. This is an incredible opportunity, and I can’t wait to begin this part of my career,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to teeing it up this week in Mayakoba and of course playing in front of our home country crowd in Adelaide in a few months.”

Herbert comes in to replace the outgoing Jediah Morgan, who was one of the four relegated players from last year's LIV Golf League season.

He joins up with Smith as well as Marc Leishman and Matt Jones in the side that finished seventh in the standings last year, highlighted by a win at the Bedminster event and a runner-up at the London tournament.

Herbert - a professional since 2015 - is a strong addition to the side, with the Australian an experienced competitor around the world. His biggest win arrived at the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic, where he beat Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a playoff.

The man from Bendigo, Victoria then went on to win the 2021 Irish Open by three strokes before capturing a maiden PGA Tour title in October 2021, which saw him beat now-LIV golfers Patrick Reed and Danny Lee by one stroke at the Bermuda Championship.

Herbert won the 2021 Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

His fourth pro victory came back on the DP World Tour this past October, where he defeated Aaron Cockerill in a playoff to capture the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

The 28-year-old currently ranks 82nd in the world and is set to drop - with LIV still not able to offer ranking points - so will likely lose out on the chance to appear in this year's Majors following his move to the big-money circuit.

Herbert is one of many new faces in the LIV Golf League this year, with Jon Rahm moving over and bringing Tyrrell Hatton and US college star Caleb Surratt with him.

DP World Tour Player of the Year Adrian Meronk has also joined, has have three Promotions graduates - including Meronk's new teammate, Kalle Samooja.

The LIV Golf Mayakoba event gets underway on Friday at 1.15pm local time.