How Can I Watch LIV Golf Mayakoba?

The LIV Golf League returns on 2 February with a visit to El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico, but how can you get coverage?
After a winter break that saw LIV Golf strengthen its roster, most notably with the signing of Masters champion Jon Rahm, the third season begins on 2 February with LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico.
Like the previous two seasons, the regular tournaments will take place over 54 holes across three days, and the El Camaleon Golf Club opener is no different.
Viewers in the US can once again watch the action on the CW Network thanks to LIV Golf’s multi-year TV deal signed with the streaming service in 2023, although there are other options.
For US viewers, coverage is available on the CW app for Friday’s action with the CW Network and app streaming coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage of all three days is also available on the LIV Golf Plus app and the LIV Golf YouTube channel via pay-per-view.
For fans outside the US, you’ll need to download the LIV Golf Plus app to stream the action free of charge, with availability on iOS, Android, FireTV and on LIVGolfPlus.com. It will also be aired in some regions via its international broadcast partners.
For example, following Rahm's big-money move to the circuit, there is sure to be huge interest in his first season in his homeland, and LIV Golf has confirmed a big Spanish TV deal with subscription platform Movistar Plus+ to show all the tournaments over the 2024 and 2025 season.
USA
- Friday - Live on The CW app, LIV Golf Plus and LIV Golf YouTube
- Saturday/Sunday - Live on The CW (1pm-6pm ET), LIV Golf Plus and LIV Golf YouTube
WORLDWIDE
- Broadcast in over 160 international territories live and on-demand, free of charge, via LIV Golf Plus. Available for download on iOS, Android, FireTV, and on LIVGolfPlus.com. Also available via several international broadcast partners.
Friday and Saturday's action gets underway at 1.15pm ET (6.15pm GMT), with the final round's shotgun start beginning at 1.05pm ET (6.05pm GMT).
Coverage of the opening LIV Golf tournament of the 2024 season is available globally. In the US, coverage is on the CW Network, LIV Golf Plus app and LIV Golf YouTube via pay per view. In other regions it can be accessed on the LIV Golf plus app, LIV Golf YouTube and various other international broadcast partners.
LIV Golf Mayakoba will be free on YouTube to viewers outside the US. However, for those within the US, the LIV Golf YouTube channel offers a pay-per-view service, with coverage primarily on the CW Network and CW app.
