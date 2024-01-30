How Can I Watch LIV Golf Mayakoba?

After a winter break that saw LIV Golf strengthen its roster, most notably with the signing of Masters champion Jon Rahm, the third season begins on 2 February with LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico.

Like the previous two seasons, the regular tournaments will take place over 54 holes across three days, and the El Camaleon Golf Club opener is no different.

Viewers in the US can once again watch the action on the CW Network thanks to LIV Golf’s multi-year TV deal signed with the streaming service in 2023, although there are other options.

For US viewers, coverage is available on the CW app for Friday’s action with the CW Network and app streaming coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage of all three days is also available on the LIV Golf Plus app and the LIV Golf YouTube channel via pay-per-view.

For fans outside the US, you’ll need to download the LIV Golf Plus app to stream the action free of charge, with availability on iOS, Android, FireTV and on LIVGolfPlus.com. It will also be aired in some regions via its international broadcast partners.

Viewers can watch Jon Rahm make his LIV Golf debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

For example, following Rahm's big-money move to the circuit, there is sure to be huge interest in his first season in his homeland, and LIV Golf has confirmed a big Spanish TV deal with subscription platform Movistar Plus+ to show all the tournaments over the 2024 and 2025 season.

LIV Golf Mayakoba: How To Watch

USA

Friday - Live on The CW app, LIV Golf Plus and LIV Golf YouTube

- Live on The CW app, LIV Golf Plus and LIV Golf YouTube Saturday/Sunday - Live on The CW (1pm-6pm ET), LIV Golf Plus and LIV Golf YouTube

WORLDWIDE

Broadcast in over 160 international territories live and on-demand, free of charge, via LIV Golf Plus. Available for download on iOS, Android, FireTV, and on LIVGolfPlus.com. Also available via several international broadcast partners.

LIV Golf Tee Times

Friday and Saturday's action gets underway at 1.15pm ET (6.15pm GMT), with the final round's shotgun start beginning at 1.05pm ET (6.05pm GMT).

