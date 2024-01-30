LIV Golf Mayakoba Prize Money Payout 2024
The third season begins with a predictably huge prize fund as players compete for the chance of a $4m payday
The new LIV Golf season begins on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico and, like the first two years, there will be huge purses available at each of its regular tournaments.
The start-up began offering $25m payouts from the outset, and that – along with some huge signing on fees – persuaded many high-profile players to make the leap to the new circuit.
Not only that, but it also helped forced the PGA Tour’s hand, inspiring it to introduce several events that come close to that figure as it aimed to counter the LIV Golf threat.
These days, there is an uneasy truce between the PGA Tour and the group backing LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, as the parties try to agree a deal on how the two entities can co-exist. However, while we await the outcome of those talks, the huge purses keep on coming.
The biggest name to join the venture in the off-season was Masters champion Jon Rahm, and he, along with the rest of the field, will be playing for $25m at this week’s event, with the winner of the individual contest in line for a $4m payday and the winning team claiming $3m.
That total prize fund is $5m more than the PGA Tour signature event taking place at the same time, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Individual LIV Golf Prize Money Payout
Figures accurate for a 48-player tournament
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,125,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,050,000
|5th
|$975,000
|6th
|$800,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$580,000
|10th
|$560,000
|11th
|$540,000
|12th
|$450,000
|13th
|$360,000
|14th
|$270,000
|15th
|$250,000
|16th
|$240,000
|17th
|$232,000
|18th
|$226,200
|19th
|$220,000
|20th
|$200,000
|21st
|$180,000
|22nd
|$172,000
|23rd
|$170,000
|24th
|$168,000
|25th
|$166,000
|26th
|$164,000
|27th
|$162,000
|28th
|$160,000
|29th
|$158,000
|30th
|$156,000
|31st
|$154,000
|32nd
|$152,000
|33rd
|$150,000
|34th
|$148,000
|35th
|$146,000
|36th
|$144,000
|37th
|$142,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$136,000
|41st
|$134,000
|42nd
|$132,000
|43rd
|$130,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$126,000
|46th
|$124,000
|47th
|$122,000
|48th
|$120,000
Team LIV Golf Prize Money Payout
Figures accurate for a 48-player tournament
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Mayakoba?
Much of the attention will be on Jon Rahm following the Spaniard’s move to the circuit in December, but he’s far from the only big name in the field. The likes of PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson are all leading teams.
More regulars from the first two seasons include Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia, Johnson’s 4 Aces GC teammate Patrick Reed and Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen.
Other players to look out for include defending champion Charles Howell III, who cruised victory at LIV Golf Mayakoba last year, and 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell, who lines up for Koepka’s Smash GC for the first time since his switch from Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC. There's also an appearance from last year’s individual champion Talor Gooch, who is also now a Smash GC player after departing Bubba Watson’s Range Goats GC.
What Is The Prize Money Payout At LIV Golf Mayakoba?
Like the regular events in the previous two seasons of LIV Golf, players will be competing for a $25m purse, with the winner of the individual tournament banking $4m and the winning team securing a $3m windfall.
Who Is In The Field For LIV Golf Mayakoba?
There is a strong field for the 2024 LIV Golf League season opener, including new signing Jon Rahm joining regulars including PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and former World No.1 Dustin Johnson.
