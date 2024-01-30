LIV Golf Mayakoba Prize Money Payout 2024

The new LIV Golf season begins on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico and, like the first two years, there will be huge purses available at each of its regular tournaments.

The start-up began offering $25m payouts from the outset, and that – along with some huge signing on fees – persuaded many high-profile players to make the leap to the new circuit.

Not only that, but it also helped forced the PGA Tour’s hand, inspiring it to introduce several events that come close to that figure as it aimed to counter the LIV Golf threat.

These days, there is an uneasy truce between the PGA Tour and the group backing LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, as the parties try to agree a deal on how the two entities can co-exist. However, while we await the outcome of those talks, the huge purses keep on coming.

The biggest name to join the venture in the off-season was Masters champion Jon Rahm, and he, along with the rest of the field, will be playing for $25m at this week’s event, with the winner of the individual contest in line for a $4m payday and the winning team claiming $3m.

That total prize fund is $5m more than the PGA Tour signature event taking place at the same time, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Individual LIV Golf Prize Money Payout

Figures accurate for a 48-player tournament

Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,125,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,050,000 5th $975,000 6th $800,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $580,000 10th $560,000 11th $540,000 12th $450,000 13th $360,000 14th $270,000 15th $250,000 16th $240,000 17th $232,000 18th $226,200 19th $220,000 20th $200,000 21st $180,000 22nd $172,000 23rd $170,000 24th $168,000 25th $166,000 26th $164,000 27th $162,000 28th $160,000 29th $158,000 30th $156,000 31st $154,000 32nd $152,000 33rd $150,000 34th $148,000 35th $146,000 36th $144,000 37th $142,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $136,000 41st $134,000 42nd $132,000 43rd $130,000 44th $128,000 45th $126,000 46th $124,000 47th $122,000 48th $120,000

Team LIV Golf Prize Money Payout

Figures accurate for a 48-player tournament

Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Mayakoba?

Five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka leads Smash GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of the attention will be on Jon Rahm following the Spaniard’s move to the circuit in December, but he’s far from the only big name in the field. The likes of PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson are all leading teams.

More regulars from the first two seasons include Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia, Johnson’s 4 Aces GC teammate Patrick Reed and Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen.

Other players to look out for include defending champion Charles Howell III, who cruised victory at LIV Golf Mayakoba last year, and 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell, who lines up for Koepka’s Smash GC for the first time since his switch from Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC. There's also an appearance from last year’s individual champion Talor Gooch, who is also now a Smash GC player after departing Bubba Watson’s Range Goats GC.

