Rory McIlroy Says PGA Tour PIF Deal Is Needed 'For The Health Of The Professional Game' In The Long Term

The Masters champion has admitted that a deal to bring the game together would be beneficial in the long run, but that there's no urgency on the PGA Tour's part

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Rory McIlroy thinks a deal to reunite the mens game is necessary in the long term
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

Rory McIlroy believes a deal to bring men’s elite golf back together after three years of division would be beneficial for the game in the long run. However, he is not convinced anything needs to be agreed on imminently.

Talks between the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf and the PGA Tour were announced in June 2023, finally putting on hold a year of hostilities between the rivals, but, despite the promise of a breakthrough at various points since they got around the negotiating table, an agreement has yet to come to fruition.

That’s something McIlroy isn’t overly concerned about, given the current strength of the PGA Tour. The Masters champion appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box at the launch of new sports investment fund TPG Sports, where he was asked about the ongoing impasse.

He began by admitting that a deal would be the preferred option for the good of the game, saying: “You know, we talked about this the other day. I believe that a deal to bring everyone back together would ultimately be beneficial for the world of golf."

McIlroy also explained why it’s not healthy for the game in the long run if the two entities can't work together. He added: “I think the longer that you have all the best players, only playing together four times a year is, you know, long-term is detrimental to the game as a whole.”

While that may be true, McIlroy doesn’t think there’s any need for urgency on the PGA Tour's part to agree a deal, for a couple of reasons. “I look at the momentum that the PGA Tour has this year and TV ratings are up again,” he said. “And their best players are winning and creating these storylines.

“So you know, I don't necessarily think the PGA Tour needs to do a deal right this minute. But long term, for the, for the health of the professional game, you know, I think the two sides at some point need to come back together.”

Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan

It's almost two years since it was announced that official from the PGA Tour and PIF were in discussions over an agreement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There had been optimism a deal was coming after it was announced that officials from the PGA Tour and the PIF met with US President Donald Trump in the White House. However, in April, The Guardian’s Ewan Murray reported that the PGA Tour had rejected the conditions of a $1.5bn investment offer from the PIF, which would have seen LIV Golf remaining as it is and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan become co-chairman of the new PGA Tour Enterprises company.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸