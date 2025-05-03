Rory McIlroy Says PGA Tour PIF Deal Is Needed 'For The Health Of The Professional Game' In The Long Term
The Masters champion has admitted that a deal to bring the game together would be beneficial in the long run, but that there's no urgency on the PGA Tour's part
Rory McIlroy believes a deal to bring men’s elite golf back together after three years of division would be beneficial for the game in the long run. However, he is not convinced anything needs to be agreed on imminently.
Talks between the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf and the PGA Tour were announced in June 2023, finally putting on hold a year of hostilities between the rivals, but, despite the promise of a breakthrough at various points since they got around the negotiating table, an agreement has yet to come to fruition.
That’s something McIlroy isn’t overly concerned about, given the current strength of the PGA Tour. The Masters champion appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box at the launch of new sports investment fund TPG Sports, where he was asked about the ongoing impasse.
He began by admitting that a deal would be the preferred option for the good of the game, saying: “You know, we talked about this the other day. I believe that a deal to bring everyone back together would ultimately be beneficial for the world of golf."
McIlroy also explained why it’s not healthy for the game in the long run if the two entities can't work together. He added: “I think the longer that you have all the best players, only playing together four times a year is, you know, long-term is detrimental to the game as a whole.”
While that may be true, McIlroy doesn’t think there’s any need for urgency on the PGA Tour's part to agree a deal, for a couple of reasons. “I look at the momentum that the PGA Tour has this year and TV ratings are up again,” he said. “And their best players are winning and creating these storylines.
“So you know, I don't necessarily think the PGA Tour needs to do a deal right this minute. But long term, for the, for the health of the professional game, you know, I think the two sides at some point need to come back together.”
There had been optimism a deal was coming after it was announced that officials from the PGA Tour and the PIF met with US President Donald Trump in the White House. However, in April, The Guardian’s Ewan Murray reported that the PGA Tour had rejected the conditions of a $1.5bn investment offer from the PIF, which would have seen LIV Golf remaining as it is and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan become co-chairman of the new PGA Tour Enterprises company.
