Viktor Hovland Reveals Stance On Saudi League

The reported Saudi Golf League has been golf's biggest talking point over the last few months, with players reportedly being offered eye-watering amounts of money to join, as well as certain individuals like Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood signing non-disclosure agreements regarding the breakaway league.

However, it seems that a number of the world's elite have pledged their allegiance with the PGA Tour, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas all putting their support behind the Tour where their legacy is based.

And now, it seems that another of the game's biggest names is also staying put on the PGA Tour, with Viktor Hovland stating in a press conference at the Genesis Invitational that: "If I had my wish, I would just keep playing the PGA Tour."

Hovland sits inside the top-10 at the Genesis Invitational, but still nine shots back of leader, Joaquin Niemann. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hovland, who has stated previously that he: "Hasn't talked too much" about the Saudi League with other players, has also mentioned the amount of unknown possibilities with the breakaway league. The 24-year-old explained that he: "Certainly loves playing on the PGA Tour".

Now though, following his seven-under-par second round at Riviera, the young Norwegian seems to have given a clear indication of where his future lies in the game of golf, with Hovland stating: "If I had my wish, I would just keep playing the PGA Tour. We'll see what happens. I just want to play against the best players in the world. If everyone goes over there, it kind of leaves me with no choice, but I would like to play the PGA.

"It's about what people do, but it seem like a lot of good players are voicing their support for the PGA Tour, so that's certainly going to be a tall task for other leagues if the best players don't want to go.

Here's where Hovi stands with the new league.Post-Round InterviewRound 2 #GenesisInvitational #ViktorHovland pic.twitter.com/SmaWzZKnGEFebruary 19, 2022 See more

"It just goes to show what we're playing for -- obviously money is good, it's nice to make money, but that's not what gets me up every day in the morning. I'm just trying to get better at golf. Obviously a tournament like this at a course like Riviera and all the past winners, it's a really cool history. Just to be a part of that, that means something to me, being a PGA Tour winner. And yeah, winning these historical events, I think that's very cool."

Currently, a number of golf's young stars have committed to the PGA Tour, with four-time Major champion, Rory McIlroy, stating that the idea of the Saudi Golf League is: "nothing more than a money grab".

Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa have also said they are staying, with Rahm recently stating: "It's just not something I believe is the best for me and my future in golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish will be with the PGA Tour. I've said it many times in press conferences before, I don't do this for the money, which to me is the only appeal to go over there."