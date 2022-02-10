Brooks Koepka Vows Loyalty To PGA Tour Amid Saudi Super League Rumours

Brooks Koepka is one of golf's most decorated players, with four Major titles and a number of PGA Tour victories already under his belt at the age of just 31. Now, the American has also revealed his commitment to the PGA Tour in the wake of the proposed Saudi Golf League.

Speaking at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, coincidently one of Koepka's favourite events of the year, the four-time Major champion said: "It's been pretty clear for a long time now that I'm with the PGA Tour, it's where I'm staying. I'm very happy. I think they do things the right way. People I want to do business with. I'm happy to be here."

Koepka says the atmosphere at the Phoenix Open is unbelievable. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The support towards the PGA Tour comes just over a week after Koepka took a dig at his fellow countryman, Phil Mickelson, via Instagram.

Mickelson, who had stated at the Saudi International that the PGA Tour's type of greed, specifically when it comes to media rights, is: "Beyond obnoxious," caused Koepka to comment on the social media platform: "Dk (Don't Know) if I’d be using the word greedy if I’m Phil….."

Pressed to expand on his Mickelson comment at the Phoenix Open, Koepka simply batted away the questions, stating: "I said what I said. I don't need to say anything more. You take it how you want. I know what I meant by it, but it's up to you."

Mickelson and Koepka shake hands at the 2021 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Either way, the PGA Tour will be delighted that Koepka has pledged his allegiance, with two of the games biggest stars in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy also stating that their futures lie in the PGA Tour.

Back in May of 2021, McIlroy called the idea of the SGL: "nothing more than a money grab," comparing it to football's doomed attempt to break from tradition: "You go back to what happened in Europe with the European Super League in football. People can see it for what it is, a money grab, which is fine if what you’re playing golf for is to make as much money as possible. Totally fine, then go and do that if that’s what makes you happy." said McIlroy.

"I’m just speaking about my own beliefs. I’m playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win Major championships and to win the biggest tournaments in the world. I honestly don’t think there’s a better structure in place and I don’t think there will be".

Along with the four-time Major champion, one of the greatest golfer's to walk the planet, Tiger Woods, has also stated he is "supporting the PGA Tour," making the point that it is where "his legacy is."

Speaking at the Hero World Challenge in December, the 15-time Major champion said: I’ve been fortunate enough to have won 82 events on this Tour and 15 Major championships and been a part of the World Golf Championships, the start of them and the end of them. So I have an allegiance to the PGA Tour”.