Which PGA Tour Regulars Are In The BMW PGA Championship Field?
The BMW PGA Championship is the DP World Tour’s flagship event, and many players from the PGA Tour are competing at Wentworth this week
The BMW PGA Championship is the flagship event of the DP World Tour season, and with good reason.
The tournament has decades of heritage having begun in 1955, while its permanent home is Wentworth, one of the most revered courses in England and where the DP World Tour’s headquarters are based.
As one of five of the circuit’s prestigious Rolex Series events, it also has one of the biggest purses of the season and regularly attracts some of the world’s best players. That is no different for the 2024 edition, and a good number of the field are regulars on the PGA Tour.
Among them is World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who won the event in 2014 and is currently top of the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai standings.
Another PGA Tour regular is also the BMW PGA Championship title holder. In 2023 Ryan Fox beat Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai by one shot to claim the title and he is in this week’s field too.
Another former champion who usually plies his trade on the PGA Tour is 2022 winner Shane Lowry, while the man who won the title the year before him, eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel, also plays, along with 2015 winner Byeong Hun An.
There is also an appearance from Tommy Fleetwood, who finished T16 in the event that concluded the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship, while another big name from the PGA Tour appearing is fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.
Robert MacIntyre had been a DP World Tour regular until he became one of 10 players from it to earn his PGA Tour card at the end of the 2023 season, and he’s made a big impact on it, with his maiden victory on the circuit coming in the RBC Canadian Open. The Scot will be hoping can get his third win of the year here after also claiming victory in the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open.
Another winner of a 2024 PGA Tour event in this week’s field is Farmers Insurance Open champion Matthieu Pavon, while this year’s Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati plays too.
Other familiar names on the PGA Tour include 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott and Justin Rose, who won the US Open later that year.
Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard, who played for Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup, are two other regular PGA Tour players appearing this week.
There are also starts for some players who have only occasionally been seen on the PGA Tour this year but who have a long history on it, including three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who has won the event twice.
PGA Tour Players In The BMW PGA Championship Field
- Byeong Hun An
- Alexander Bjork
- Luke Donald
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Harry Hall
- Padraig Harrington
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Mark Hubbard
- Si Woo Kim
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Rory McIlroy
- Francesco Molinari
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Aaron Rai
- Justin Rose
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Sepp Straka
- Matt Wallace
- Danny Willett
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
