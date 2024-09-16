Which PGA Tour Regulars Are In The BMW PGA Championship Field?

The BMW PGA Championship is the flagship event of the DP World Tour season, and with good reason.

The tournament has decades of heritage having begun in 1955, while its permanent home is Wentworth, one of the most revered courses in England and where the DP World Tour’s headquarters are based.

As one of five of the circuit’s prestigious Rolex Series events, it also has one of the biggest purses of the season and regularly attracts some of the world’s best players. That is no different for the 2024 edition, and a good number of the field are regulars on the PGA Tour.

Among them is World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who won the event in 2014 and is currently top of the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai standings.

Another PGA Tour regular is also the BMW PGA Championship title holder. In 2023 Ryan Fox beat Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai by one shot to claim the title and he is in this week’s field too.

Another former champion who usually plies his trade on the PGA Tour is 2022 winner Shane Lowry, while the man who won the title the year before him, eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel, also plays, along with 2015 winner Byeong Hun An.

Billy Horschel has eight wins on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is also an appearance from Tommy Fleetwood, who finished T16 in the event that concluded the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship, while another big name from the PGA Tour appearing is fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

Tommy Fleetwood is also in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre had been a DP World Tour regular until he became one of 10 players from it to earn his PGA Tour card at the end of the 2023 season, and he’s made a big impact on it, with his maiden victory on the circuit coming in the RBC Canadian Open. The Scot will be hoping can get his third win of the year here after also claiming victory in the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open.

Another winner of a 2024 PGA Tour event in this week’s field is Farmers Insurance Open champion Matthieu Pavon, while this year’s Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati plays too.

Other familiar names on the PGA Tour include 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott and Justin Rose, who won the US Open later that year.

Adam Scott is one of the high-profile PGA Tour players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard, who played for Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup, are two other regular PGA Tour players appearing this week.

There are also starts for some players who have only occasionally been seen on the PGA Tour this year but who have a long history on it, including three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who has won the event twice.

PGA Tour Players In The BMW PGA Championship Field