PGA Tour Pro Using New Unreleased Ping Driver
Cameron Champ has a new Ping G430 10K driver in the bag per images from Golf.com's Jonathan Wall
Cameron Champ has been spotted using a brand new driver from Ping this week on the PGA Tour.
The new driver, called the G430 10K, was released on the USGA's list of Conforming Driver Heads at the weekend with little details known about the new club just yet.
The list shows a black and white image of the sole, as per all entries on the USGA's database, as well as the lofts it comes in (9, 10.5 and 12 degrees).
We can also see that it has a Forged Face and a Carbonfly Wrap crown like other G430 models as well as an adjustable shaft sleeve.
It's the second new Ping club spotted in the last week, after an S159 wedge was pictured at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour. Rory McIlroy is another player to be using an unreleased driver this week, with the four-time Major champion seen with a new TaylorMade driver at the DP World Tour Championship.
Cameron Champ looks set to use this new G430 10K at the RSM Classic this week after Golf.com's Jonathan Wall shared a number of images on social media from on-site at Sea Island.
A post shared by Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall)
A photo posted by on
If Champ does put it into play, one thing is for certain and that is he'll be hitting it a very long way. The Californian is one of golf's biggest hitters, ranking third on the PGA Tour last year with an average of 318.8 yards.
It's unknown when, or if, the G430 10K will launch to consumers and if any other pros have it in the bag. It would join a line-up that includes the G430 Max driver, the low spin G430 LST and the more forgiving G430 SFT.
The new model looks similar to the current range but we're unsure just yet of how it differs in performance. For more news on the G430 10K, be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website over the coming months.
If you're in the market for golf gear or gift ideas, take a look at some of the best Black Friday golf deals - with huge savings already rolling in ahead of the big day.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
