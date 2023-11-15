PGA Tour Pro Using New Unreleased Ping Driver

Cameron Champ has been spotted using a brand new driver from Ping this week on the PGA Tour.

The new driver, called the G430 10K, was released on the USGA's list of Conforming Driver Heads at the weekend with little details known about the new club just yet.

The list shows a black and white image of the sole, as per all entries on the USGA's database, as well as the lofts it comes in (9, 10.5 and 12 degrees).

We can also see that it has a Forged Face and a Carbonfly Wrap crown like other G430 models as well as an adjustable shaft sleeve.

It's the second new Ping club spotted in the last week, after an S159 wedge was pictured at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour. Rory McIlroy is another player to be using an unreleased driver this week, with the four-time Major champion seen with a new TaylorMade driver at the DP World Tour Championship.

Cameron Champ looks set to use this new G430 10K at the RSM Classic this week after Golf.com's Jonathan Wall shared a number of images on social media from on-site at Sea Island.

If Champ does put it into play, one thing is for certain and that is he'll be hitting it a very long way. The Californian is one of golf's biggest hitters, ranking third on the PGA Tour last year with an average of 318.8 yards.

It's unknown when, or if, the G430 10K will launch to consumers and if any other pros have it in the bag. It would join a line-up that includes the G430 Max driver, the low spin G430 LST and the more forgiving G430 SFT.

The new model looks similar to the current range but we're unsure just yet of how it differs in performance. For more news on the G430 10K, be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website over the coming months.

