Social Media Reacts To Xander Schauffele's Maiden Major Victory At PGA Championship
Following his birdie at the 72nd hole, social media reacted to Schauffele's immense and historic victory at Valhalla
Xander Schauffele's wait for a Major victory came to an end at the PGA Championship on Sunday, with the American birdieing the final hole to claim a one stroke victory over LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau.
It was a thrilling final round at Valhalla, as the lead changed throughout on Sunday. However, following a final round 65, it was Schauffele who not only claimed a first Major scalp, but also set the lowest score in a Major championship in the process.
Xander Schauffele wins with a birdie!pic.twitter.com/BNUklgE0gKMay 19, 2024
Understandably, many were praising of the 30-year-old, who picked up a first trophy since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, with social media reacting to the historic victory in what was a thrilling final day in Kentucky.
Below, we have taken a look at the best reactions from social media, as Schauffele adds his name to the record books!
Game recognizes game 🤝Congrats to Xander Schauffele on winning the 106th PGA Championship. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Gww8gQrZkOMay 19, 2024
MAJOR CHAMP 🏆 @XSchauffele goes wire-to-wire and wins the @PGAChampionship. What an incredible performance at Valhalla.🔥 #TeamCallaway | #AiSmoke pic.twitter.com/eH5KKj3u3OMay 19, 2024
Nice little visual representation of losing the weight of the world from your shoulders.First Major… had to earn it.WHAT A WIN FOR XANDER pic.twitter.com/JD7ueyyJyaMay 19, 2024
What a weekend it was for Xander Schauffele! He wins the #PGAChampionship shooting a -21! He wins his first major championship here in Louisville! pic.twitter.com/GlRk14pGMfMay 19, 2024
2 great redemption stories at the PGA Championship. Xander was finally able to get it done when it mattered most and Bryson is beloved by the fans. Feel good all around. What a drama packed, incredible major!May 19, 2024
What a finish - congratulations to Xander Schauffele, shot 65 on a Sunday and made the putt he needed on the last. Classy by DeChambeau at the end. Unforgettable #PGA, for all sorts of reasons, not all of them good. But in the end, X was great.May 19, 2024
Xander Schauffele’s win at Valhalla (PGA) was simply fantastic to watch. Congrats Xander! You’re a great champion. @PGATOUR @PGA #pga #pgatourMay 19, 2024
Congrats to our guy Xander! The PGA Championship is special but we want our turn against the big dog! pic.twitter.com/iGzCL6RkOcMay 19, 2024
Soak it in, Xander. pic.twitter.com/Tk0dpojj59May 19, 2024
Congrats to Xander Schauffele on winning the PGA Championship.Once again, drama at Valhalla. pic.twitter.com/YiyaRvBZXwMay 19, 2024
Quite a week in Louisville. Truly happy for Xander, a man who has massive respect from his peers, which you saw. Bryson was awesome. All class during and after. We had a blast covering @PGAChampionship again. And the Big Rig won, too?!? I see you @harryhiggs1991 What a dayMay 19, 2024
Congratulations Xander Schauffele 👏👏 https://t.co/NXDGZ2egOwMay 19, 2024
Xander Schauffele shoots 62, 68, 68, 65 for a 21 under par total to win his first ever major championship with the lowest score ever for a single round and the lowest 72 hole total ever. An historic week in Valhalla and a very deserving champion! 👏 pic.twitter.com/bke2XpNu2UMay 19, 2024
Good for Xander! Finally finished one. https://t.co/55gETZLQelMay 19, 2024
@XSchauffele YOU DID IT! You won the Big One with the BEST MAJOR SCORE EVER! Congratulations XANDER.May 19, 2024
