Social Media Reacts To Xander Schauffele's Maiden Major Victory At PGA Championship

Following his birdie at the 72nd hole, social media reacted to Schauffele's immense and historic victory at Valhalla

Xander Schauffele holds the Wanamaker Trophy on the 18th hole
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Xander Schauffele's wait for a Major victory came to an end at the PGA Championship on Sunday, with the American birdieing the final hole to claim a one stroke victory over LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau.

It was a thrilling final round at Valhalla, as the lead changed throughout on Sunday. However, following a final round 65, it was Schauffele who not only claimed a first Major scalp, but also set the lowest score in a Major championship in the process.

Understandably, many were praising of the 30-year-old, who picked up a first trophy since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, with social media reacting to the historic victory in what was a thrilling final day in Kentucky.

Below, we have taken a look at the best reactions from social media, as Schauffele adds his name to the record books!

Staff Writer

