Social Media Reacts To Xander Schauffele's Maiden Major Victory At PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele's wait for a Major victory came to an end at the PGA Championship on Sunday, with the American birdieing the final hole to claim a one stroke victory over LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau.

It was a thrilling final round at Valhalla, as the lead changed throughout on Sunday. However, following a final round 65, it was Schauffele who not only claimed a first Major scalp, but also set the lowest score in a Major championship in the process.

Xander Schauffele wins with a birdie!pic.twitter.com/BNUklgE0gKMay 19, 2024

Understandably, many were praising of the 30-year-old, who picked up a first trophy since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, with social media reacting to the historic victory in what was a thrilling final day in Kentucky.

Below, we have taken a look at the best reactions from social media, as Schauffele adds his name to the record books!

