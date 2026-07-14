The Open Championship Practice Day Tee Times

Practice days at a golf tournament play a crucial part in a player's success, as they allow those to learn about the course and practice their long and short game on the range and putting green.

Although the main event of the The Open Championship begins on Thursday, there is still plenty of interest over the practice days, with the tee sheet littered with big names heading out on to Royal Birkdale.

Unlike the competition tee times, which are drawn, practice day tee times aren't, as any player can book any tee time and, consequently, be paired with whoever they like.

Obviously, the maximum amount of players you can have in one group is four, but these could range from Ryder Cup stars and Major winners, all the way to amateurs.

Usually, you will find close friends grouping up, as well as those from the same country, due to the fact that they will play money games to keep the competitive juices flowing.

Sometimes, though, some groups will be formed of a mix of experience, with the young players teeing up alongside the older guard to learn as much as possible over the practice round.

Practice days allow for players to fine tune their game plans on the course (Image credit: Getty Images)

For fans, it's a great way of seeing the world's best players up close, as the big names are usually scattered aroun