John Deere Classic 2026 Tee Times And Pairings: Round One And Two
The PGA Tour heads to Illinois for the John Deere Classic on Independence Day weekend. Check out the tee times for the first and second rounds at TPC Deere Run
The PGA Tour heads to TPC Deere Run in the midwest to celebrate Independence Day as players hope to cap a weekend of celebrations with victory at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
After the US Open and a couple of Signature Events in June, some of the world's elite are taking a rest this week as the build-up to the Open Championship starts, but there's still a decent field gathering in Illinois for the $8.8m PGA Tour event.
Headlining is Jordan Spieth who has a strong affinity with the event as a two-time champion at the John Deere Classic.
Spieth is joined by the likes of former Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, along with Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and recent winner JT Poston all hoping to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with a trophy.
Ben Griffin, Chris Gotterup and Jacob Bridgeman are the other top-25 players in the world teeing it up, while talented college superstar Jackson Koivun will be making his professional debut after turning pro following the US Open.
Brian Campbell is the defending champion and is back to defend the trophy he won last year thanks to a playoff victory over Emiliano Grillo.
The action gets under way on Thursday 2 July at 7:40am Eastern Time (12:40pm BST) at TPC Deere Run, with the same start time on Friday for the second round - with the traditional two-tee start.
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Check out the first and second round tee times for the 2026 John Deere Classic...
John Deere Classic Round One Tee Times
ALL TIMES ET (BST)
1ST TEE
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Luke List, Tyler Duncan, Pierceson Coody
- 7:51am (12:51pm): Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Troy Merritt
- 8:02am (1:02pm): S.Y. Noh, David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman
- 8:13am (1:13pm): William Mouw, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger
- 8:24am (1:24pm): Taylor Pendrith, Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Michael Brennan, Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Wise
- 8:46am (1:46pm): Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Roy
- 8:57am (1:57pm): Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Rico Hoey
- 9:08am (2:08pm): Kevin Streelman, Max McGreevy, Johnny Keefer
- 9:19am (2:19pm): Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, A.J. Ewart
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Haotong Li, Kris Ventura, Marcelo Rozo
- 9:41am (2:41pm): Trace Crowe, Chandler Blanchet, Luke Gutschewski
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Adam Svensson, Denny McCarthy, Ben Silverman
- 1:01pm (6:01pm): Austin Eckroat, Patton Kizzire, Michael Kim
- 1:12pm (6:12pm): Taylor Moore, Harry Higgs, Carson Young
- 1:23pm (6:23pm): Andrew Novak, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im
- 1:34pm (6:34pm): Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim
- 1:56pm (6:56pm): Emiliano Grillo, Ben Martin, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 2:07pm (7:07pm): Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips, Danny Walker
- 2:18pm (7:18pm): Cameron Champ, Martin Laird, Dylan Frittelli
- 2:29pm (7:29pm): Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, (a) Mason Howell
- 2:40pm (7:40pm): Zecheng Dou, Jimmy Stanger, Patrick Adler
- 2:51pm (7:51pm): Alejandro Tosti, Davis Chatfield, Augusto Núñez
10TH TEE
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm, Beau Hossler
- 7:51am (12:51pm): Brendon Todd, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard
- 8:02am (1:02pm): Nick Dunlap, Robert Streb, Andrew Putnam
- 8:13am (1:13pm): J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Eric Cole
- 8:24am (1:24pm): Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Max Homa
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Ben Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Jackson Koivun
- 8:46am (1:46pm): Matt Wallace, Zac Blair, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:57am (1:57pm): Erik van Rooyen, Doug Ghim, Vince Whaley
- 9:08am (2:08pm): Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Ben Kohles
- 9:19am (2:19pm): Christo Lamprecht, Blades Brown, (a) Preston Stout
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Hayden Springer, Neal Shipley, Michael Feagles
- 9:41am (2:41pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jeffrey Kang, Darin Fisher
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya
- 1:01pm (6:01pm): Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin, Max Greyserman
- 1:12pm (6:12pm): Jonathan Byrd, Hank Lebioda, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 1:23pm (6:23pm): Steven Fisk, Aldrich Potgieter, Garrick Higgo
- 1:34pm (6:34pm): Adam Schenk, Joe Highsmith, Kevin Yu
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Karl Vilips, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar
- 1:56pm (6:56pm): Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 2:07pm (7:07pm): Peter Malnati, Adam Hadwin, Mac Meissner
- 2:18pm (7:18pm): Kensei Hirata, Pontus Nyholm, John VanDerLaan
- 2:29pm (7:29pm): David Skinns, Paul Peterson, Jeremy Paul
- 2:40pm (7:40pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Zach Bauchou, Noah Goodwin
- 2:51pm (7:51pm): Keita Nakajima, Gordon Sargent, Ryan Voois
John Deere Classic Round Two Tee Times
1ST TEE
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya
- 7:51am (12:51pm): Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin. Max Greyserman
- 8:02am (1:02pm): Jonathan Byrd, Hank Lebioda, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 8:13am (1:13pm): Steven Fisk, Aldrich Potgieter, Garrick Higgo
- 8:24am (1:24pm): Adam Schenk, Joe Highsmith, Kevin Yu
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Karl Vilips, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar
- 8:46am (1:46pm): Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 8:57am (1:57pm): Peter Malnati, Adam Hadwin, Mac Meissner
- 9:08am (2:08pm): Kensei Hirata, Pontus Nyholm, John VanDerLaan
- 9:19am (2:19pm): David Skinns, Paul Peterson, Jeremy Paul
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Zach Bauchou, Noah Goodwin
- 9:41am (2:41pm): Keita Nakajima, Gordon Sargent, Ryan Voois
- 12:50am (5:50pm): Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm, Beau Hossler
- 1:01pm (6:01pm): Brendon Todd, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard
- 1:12pm (6:12pm): Nick Dunlap, Robert Streb, Andrew Putnam
- 1:23pm (6:23pm): J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Eric Cole
- 1:34pm (6:34pm): Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Max Homa
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Ben Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Jackson Koivun
- 1:56pm (6:56pm): Matt Wallace, Zac Blair, Ryo Hisatsune
- 2:07pm (7:07pm): Erik van Rooyen, Doug Ghim, Vince Whaley
- 2:18pm (7:18pm): Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Ben Kohles
- 2:29pm (7:29pm): Christo Lamprecht, Blades Brown, Preston Stout (a)
- 2:40pm (7:40pm): Hayden Springer, Neal Shipley, Michael Feagles
- 2:51pm (7:51pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jeffrey Kang, Darin Fisher
10TH TEE
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Adam Svensson, Denny McCarthy, Ben Silverman
- 7:51am (12:51pm): Austin Eckroat, Patton Kizzire, Michael Kim
- 8:02am (1:02pm): Taylor Moore, Harry Higgs, Carson Young
- 8:13am (1:13pm): Andrew Novak, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im
- 8:24am (1:24pm): Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim
- 8:46am (1:46pm): Emiliano Grillo, Ben Martin, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8:57am (1:57pm): Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips, Danny Walker
- 9:08am (2:08pm): Cameron Champ, Martin Laird, Dylan Frittelli
- 9:19am (2:19pm): Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, Mason Howell (a)
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Zecheng Dou, Jimmy Stanger, Patrick Adler
- 9:41am (2:41pm): Alejandro Tosti, Davis Chatfield, Augusto Núñez
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Luke List, Tyler Duncan, Pierceson Coody
- 1:01pm (6:01pm): Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Troy Merritt
- 1:12pm (6:12pm): S.Y. Noh, David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman
- 1:23pm (6:23pm): William Mouw, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger
- 1:34pm (6:34pm): Taylor Pendrith, Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Michael Brennan, Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Wise
- 1:56pm (6:56pm): Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Roy
- 2:07pm (7:07pm): Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Rico Hoey
- 2:18pm (7:18pm): Kevin Streelman, Max McGreevy, Johnny Keefer
- 2:29pm (7:29pm): Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, A.J. Ewart
- 2:40pm (7:40pm): Haotong Li, Kris Ventura, Marcelo Rozo
- 2:51pm (7:51pm): Trace Crowe, Chandler Blanchet, Luke Gutschewski
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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