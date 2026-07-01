John Deere Classic 2026 Tee Times And Pairings: Round One And Two

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Deere Run in the midwest to celebrate Independence Day as players hope to cap a weekend of celebrations with victory at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

After the US Open and a couple of Signature Events in June, some of the world's elite are taking a rest this week as the build-up to the Open Championship starts, but there's still a decent field gathering in Illinois for the $8.8m PGA Tour event.

Headlining is Jordan Spieth who has a strong affinity with the event as a two-time champion at the John Deere Classic.

Spieth is joined by the likes of former Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, along with Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and recent winner JT Poston all hoping to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with a trophy.

Ben Griffin, Chris Gotterup and Jacob Bridgeman are the other top-25 players in the world teeing it up, while talented college superstar Jackson Koivun will be making his professional debut after turning pro following the US Open.

Brian Campbell is the defending champion and is back to defend the trophy he won last year thanks to a playoff victory over Emiliano Grillo.

The action gets under way on Thursday 2 July at 7:40am Eastern Time (12:40pm BST) at TPC Deere Run, with the same start time on Friday for the second round - with the traditional two-tee start.

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Check out the first and second round tee times for the 2026 John Deere Classic...

John Deere Classic Round One Tee Times

ALL TIMES ET (BST)

1ST TEE

7:40am (12:40pm): Luke List, Tyler Duncan, Pierceson Coody

Luke List, Tyler Duncan, Pierceson Coody 7:51am (12:51pm): Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Troy Merritt

Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Troy Merritt 8:02am (1:02pm): S.Y. Noh, David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman

S.Y. Noh, David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman 8:13am (1:13pm): William Mouw, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger

William Mouw, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger 8:24am (1:24pm): Taylor Pendrith, Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson

Taylor Pendrith, Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson 8:35am (1:35pm): Michael Brennan, Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Wise

Michael Brennan, Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Wise 8:46am (1:46pm): Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Roy

Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Roy 8:57am (1:57pm): Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Rico Hoey

Camilo Villegas, Joel Dahmen, Rico Hoey 9:08am (2:08pm): Kevin Streelman, Max McGreevy, Johnny Keefer

Kevin Streelman, Max McGreevy, Johnny Keefer 9:19am (2:19pm): Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, A.J. Ewart

Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, A.J. Ewart 9:30am (2:30pm): Haotong Li, Kris Ventura, Marcelo Rozo

Haotong Li, Kris Ventura, Marcelo Rozo 9:41am (2:41pm): Trace Crowe, Chandler Blanchet, Luke Gutschewski

Trace Crowe, Chandler Blanchet, Luke Gutschewski 12:50pm (5:50pm): Adam Svensson, Denny McCarthy, Ben Silverman

Adam Svensson, Denny McCarthy, Ben Silverman 1:01pm (6:01pm): Austin Eckroat, Patton Kizzire, Michael Kim

Austin Eckroat, Patton Kizzire, Michael Kim 1:12pm (6:12pm): Taylor Moore, Harry Higgs, Carson Young

Taylor Moore, Harry Higgs, Carson Young 1:23pm (6:23pm): Andrew Novak, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im

Andrew Novak, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im 1:34pm (6:34pm): Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson

Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson 1:45pm (6:45pm): Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim

Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim 1:56pm (6:56pm): Emiliano Grillo, Ben Martin, Michael Thorbjornsen

Emiliano Grillo, Ben Martin, Michael Thorbjornsen 2:07pm (7:07pm): Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips, Danny Walker

Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips, Danny Walker 2:18pm (7:18pm): Cameron Champ, Martin Laird, Dylan Frittelli

Cameron Champ, Martin Laird, Dylan Frittelli 2:29pm (7:29pm): Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, (a) Mason Howell

Jackson Suber, Luke Clanton, (a) Mason Howell 2:40pm (7:40pm): Zecheng Dou, Jimmy Stanger, Patrick Adler

Zecheng Dou, Jimmy Stanger, Patrick Adler 2:51pm (7:51pm): Alejandro Tosti, Davis Chatfield, Augusto Núñez

10TH TEE

7:40am (12:40pm): Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm, Beau Hossler

Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm, Beau Hossler 7:51am (12:51pm): Brendon Todd, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard

Brendon Todd, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard 8:02am (1:02pm): Nick Dunlap, Robert Streb, Andrew Putnam

Nick Dunlap, Robert Streb, Andrew Putnam 8:13am (1:13pm): J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Eric Cole

J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Eric Cole 8:24am (1:24pm): Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Max Homa

Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Max Homa 8:35am (1:35pm): Ben Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Jackson Koivun

Ben Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Jackson Koivun 8:46am (1:46pm): Matt Wallace, Zac Blair, Ryo Hisatsune

Matt Wallace, Zac Blair, Ryo Hisatsune 8:57am (1:57pm): Erik van Rooyen, Doug Ghim, Vince Whaley

Erik van Rooyen, Doug Ghim, Vince Whaley 9:08am (2:08pm): Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Ben Kohles

Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Ben Kohles 9:19am (2:19pm): Christo Lamprecht, Blades Brown, (a) Preston Stout

Christo Lamprecht, Blades Brown, (a) Preston Stout 9:30am (2:30pm): Hayden Springer, Neal Shipley, Michael Feagles

Hayden Springer, Neal Shipley, Michael Feagles 9:41am (2:41pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jeffrey Kang, Darin Fisher

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jeffrey Kang, Darin Fisher 12:50pm (5:50pm): Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya

Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya 1:01pm (6:01pm): Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin, Max Greyserman

Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin, Max Greyserman 1:12pm (6:12pm): Jonathan Byrd, Hank Lebioda, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Jonathan Byrd, Hank Lebioda, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 1:23pm (6:23pm): Steven Fisk, Aldrich Potgieter, Garrick Higgo

Steven Fisk, Aldrich Potgieter, Garrick Higgo 1:34pm (6:34pm): Adam Schenk, Joe Highsmith, Kevin Yu

Adam Schenk, Joe Highsmith, Kevin Yu 1:45pm (6:45pm): Karl Vilips, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar

Karl Vilips, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar 1:56pm (6:56pm): Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjørn Olesen

Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjørn Olesen 2:07pm (7:07pm): Peter Malnati, Adam Hadwin, Mac Meissner

Peter Malnati, Adam Hadwin, Mac Meissner 2:18pm (7:18pm): Kensei Hirata, Pontus Nyholm, John VanDerLaan

Kensei Hirata, Pontus Nyholm, John VanDerLaan 2:29pm (7:29pm): David Skinns, Paul Peterson, Jeremy Paul

David Skinns, Paul Peterson, Jeremy Paul 2:40pm (7:40pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Zach Bauchou, Noah Goodwin

Nicholas Lindheim, Zach Bauchou, Noah Goodwin 2:51pm (7:51pm): Keita Nakajima, Gordon Sargent, Ryan Voois

John Deere Classic Round Two Tee Times

1ST TEE

7:40am (12:40pm): Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya

Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Takumi Kanaya 7:51am (12:51pm): Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin. Max Greyserman

Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin. Max Greyserman 8:02am (1:02pm): Jonathan Byrd, Hank Lebioda, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Jonathan Byrd, Hank Lebioda, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 8:13am (1:13pm): Steven Fisk, Aldrich Potgieter, Garrick Higgo

Steven Fisk, Aldrich Potgieter, Garrick Higgo 8:24am (1:24pm): Adam Schenk, Joe Highsmith, Kevin Yu

Adam Schenk, Joe Highsmith, Kevin Yu 8:35am (1:35pm): Karl Vilips, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar

Karl Vilips, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar 8:46am (1:46pm): Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjørn Olesen

Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjørn Olesen 8:57am (1:57pm): Peter Malnati, Adam Hadwin, Mac Meissner

Peter Malnati, Adam Hadwin, Mac Meissner 9:08am (2:08pm): Kensei Hirata, Pontus Nyholm, John VanDerLaan

Kensei Hirata, Pontus Nyholm, John VanDerLaan 9:19am (2:19pm): David Skinns, Paul Peterson, Jeremy Paul

David Skinns, Paul Peterson, Jeremy Paul 9:30am (2:30pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Zach Bauchou, Noah Goodwin

Nicholas Lindheim, Zach Bauchou, Noah Goodwin 9:41am (2:41pm): Keita Nakajima, Gordon Sargent, Ryan Voois

Keita Nakajima, Gordon Sargent, Ryan Voois 12:50am (5:50pm): Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm, Beau Hossler

Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm, Beau Hossler 1:01pm (6:01pm): Brendon Todd, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard

Brendon Todd, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard 1:12pm (6:12pm): Nick Dunlap, Robert Streb, Andrew Putnam

Nick Dunlap, Robert Streb, Andrew Putnam 1:23pm (6:23pm): J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Eric Cole

J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Eric Cole 1:34pm (6:34pm): Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Max Homa

Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Max Homa 1:45pm (6:45pm): Ben Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Jackson Koivun

Ben Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Jackson Koivun 1:56pm (6:56pm): Matt Wallace, Zac Blair, Ryo Hisatsune

Matt Wallace, Zac Blair, Ryo Hisatsune 2:07pm (7:07pm): Erik van Rooyen, Doug Ghim, Vince Whaley

Erik van Rooyen, Doug Ghim, Vince Whaley 2:18pm (7:18pm): Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Ben Kohles

Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Ben Kohles 2:29pm (7:29pm): Christo Lamprecht, Blades Brown, Preston Stout (a)

Christo Lamprecht, Blades Brown, Preston Stout (a) 2:40pm (7:40pm): Hayden Springer, Neal Shipley, Michael Feagles

Hayden Springer, Neal Shipley, Michael Feagles 2:51pm (7:51pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jeffrey Kang, Darin Fisher

10TH TEE