Genesis Scottish Open Tee Times: Final Round
Check out the final round tee times for the Genesis Scottish Open, where home-hero Robert MacIntyre shares the lead alongside Min Woo Lee and Matt Fitzpatrick
After play was suspended by 2.5 hours on Saturday due to fog, those playing their third rounds at the Genesis Scottish Open were forced to complete them on Sunday morning in North Berwick.
The third round eventually finished at around 9.45am local time, with Robert MacIntyre, Min Woo Lee and Matt Fitzpatrick sharing the lead at 12-under-par.
MacIntyre claimed his home open back in 2024 and, thanks to a blemish-free 65 on Moving Day, he is firmly in contention to do that again.
Lee is another former champion at The Renaissance Club, having won in 2021. He fired a four-under third round, while Fitzpatrick is searching for his fourth win of 2026, and also carded a four-under 66.
Among the chasing pack are defending champion Chris Gotterup, who won this event by two strokes last year.
Winning the John Deere Classic last week, the American is 11-under and alongside Michael Thorbjornsen and Tom Kim, while US Open champion, Wyndham Clark, is part of a four-way share of seventh at 10-under, two back of the leaders.
Going off in three balls for the final round, the last group of Fitzpatrick, Lee and MacIntyre get underway at 2.50pm local time.
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Kim, Gotterup and Thorbjornsen start their day at 2.39pm, with marquee groups including Jesper Svensson, JJ Spaun and Rory McIlroy at 12.55pm and Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton and Si Woo Kim at 1.39pm.
Check out the full final round tee times for the Genesis Scottish Open below.
Genesis Scottish Open Tee Times: Final Round
All times local BST, add 5hrs for ET
- 10.25am: Eric Cole, Scott Jamieson
- 10.33am: Davis Riley, Adam Scott, Hennie Du Plessis
- 10.44am: Sahith Theegala, Eugenio Chacarra, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 10.55am: Andrew Novak, Nacho Elvira, Adrien Saddier
- 11.06am: Michael Brennan, Shaun Norris, Kurt Kitayama
- 11.17am: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 11.33am: Laurie Canter, Max Greyserman, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 11.44am: Nico Echavarria, Viktor Hovland, Ricky Castillo
- 11.55am: Cam Davis, Andrew Putnam, Chris Kirk
- 12.06pm: Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 12.17pm: Darius Van Driel, Guido Migliozzi, Andy Sullivan
- 12.28pm: Calum Hill, Justin Thomas, Ryan Fox
- 12.44pm: Austin Eckroat, Mikael Lindberg, Tom McKibbin
- 12.55pm: Jesper Svensson, JJ Spaun, Rory McIlroy
- 1.06pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Oliver Lindell, Casey Jarvis
- 1.17pm: Francesco Molinari, Matti Schmid, Jordan Smith
- 1.28pm: Joost Luiten, Victor Perez, Ryan Gerard
- 1.39pm: Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim
- 1.55pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Alejandro Del Rey, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 2.06pm: Karl Vilips, Marcus Armitage, Mac Meissner
- 2.17pm: Danny Willett, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Keita Nakajima
- 2.28pm: Wyndham Clark, Kevin Roy, Johnny Keefer
- 2.39pm: Tom Kim, Chris Gotterup, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 2.50pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1