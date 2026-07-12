After play was suspended by 2.5 hours on Saturday due to fog, those playing their third rounds at the Genesis Scottish Open were forced to complete them on Sunday morning in North Berwick.

The third round eventually finished at around 9.45am local time, with Robert MacIntyre, Min Woo Lee and Matt Fitzpatrick sharing the lead at 12-under-par.

MacIntyre claimed his home open back in 2024 and, thanks to a blemish-free 65 on Moving Day, he is firmly in contention to do that again.

Lee is another former champion at The Renaissance Club, having won in 2021. He fired a four-under third round, while Fitzpatrick is searching for his fourth win of 2026, and also carded a four-under 66.

Among the chasing pack are defending champion Chris Gotterup, who won this event by two strokes last year.

Winning the John Deere Classic last week, the American is 11-under and alongside Michael Thorbjornsen and Tom Kim, while US Open champion, Wyndham Clark, is part of a four-way share of seventh at 10-under, two back of the leaders.

MacIntyre is searching for a second Scottish Open win in three starts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going off in three balls for the final round, the last group of Fitzpatrick, Lee and MacIntyre get underway at 2.50pm local time.

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Kim, Gotterup and Thorbjornsen start their day at 2.39pm, with marquee groups including Jesper Svensson, JJ Spaun and Rory McIlroy at 12.55pm and Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton and Si Woo Kim at 1.39pm.

Check out the full final round tee times for the Genesis Scottish Open below.

Genesis Scottish Open Tee Times: Final Round

All times local BST, add 5hrs for ET