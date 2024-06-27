How Many Fans Are At The 2024 Open Championship?

The 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club is set to have one of the largest crowds in the Major's history.

The R&A announced in April that this year’s Open ticket allotment had sold out and it expects 250,000 fans to visit Royal Troon throughout the week.

That figure means the 152nd Open will have the third-largest attendance ever, behind only the 2023 Championship at Royal Liverpool (261,180) and the 2022 edition at St Andrews (290,000). It also means The Open will have the largest crowds of any Major in 2024.

R&A director of communications Mike Woodcock said a lot has been done to accommodate fans at Royal Troon.

"It is a big increase and I think there’s been a huge amount done to try and make sure that the number we bring in is what the golf course can accommodate,” Woodcock said. “There is a lot of space out there and we’ve done a lot of work on the throughflow, pathways, spectator areas, etc.

“There’s been a lot of work done in the on-course areas to ensure that the fans can get around and enjoy good viewing areas. I think the viewing decks, grandstand seatings and so on that we’ve put in can accommodate it. I think you’ve seen at recent venues that the championship attendance has been increasing and, by and large, it has worked very well and it should be a great week here and a great atmosphere.”

An L-shaped grandstand that can house 1,500 spectators will surround Royal Troon's infamous eighth hole – known as the ‘Postage Stamp’ – while there will also be 3,500 seated fans on the 18th.

General view of the eighth hole at Royal Troon, known as the 'Postage Stamp' (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last time The Open was at Royal Troon was in 2016, where 173,000 fans were in attendance.

Royal Troon has also seen a handful of alterations to the Old Course ahead of The Open, including lengthening the par-5 sixth to 623 yards, making it the longest hole in Open history and one of the longest holes in the world.

The course could also have the shortest hole in Open history, with forward tees and a front pin location providing the opportunity to make the par-3 eighth into a 99-yard hole.

The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon will take place on 18-22 July.