2026 Travelers Championship Tee Times And Pairings: Round One And Two

It's the eighth and final Signature Event of the season on the PGA Tour and many of the best players in the world are in town.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark is teeing it up just days after his second Major triumph, as is the man who played alongside him in the final round at Shinnecock Hills - Scottie Scheffler.

However, there is no sign of Rory McIlroy, with the Northern Irishman already turning his attention towards The Open Championship in three weeks' time.

Yet, for now, TPC River Highlands - in Cromwell, Connecticut - is set to stage the event for the 43rd year in a row, 12 months on from one of the tournament's most-popular winners.

Woodstock, Vermont-born Keegan Bradley pipped Tommy Fleetwood to the post here last year and subsequently landed his second Travelers Championship title in three years.

A fan favorite in these parts, he has also been joined in the field this year by Connecticut-born Ben James, who only recently turned pro.

Below are the full round one and two tee times for all of the aforementioned names and the remaining players in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES

ET (BST)

1st Hole

8:15am (1:15pm): Ryan Fox, Matt McCarty

Ryan Fox, Matt McCarty 8:25am (1:25pm): Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber

Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber 8:35am (1:35pm): Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Hojgaard

Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Hojgaard 8:45am (1:45pm): Lucas Glover, Eric Cole

Lucas Glover, Eric Cole 8:55am (1:55pm): Ryan Gerard, Jake Knapp

Ryan Gerard, Jake Knapp 9:05am (2:05pm): Tony Finau, Ben James

Tony Finau, Ben James 9:15am (2:15pm): Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry 9:25am (2:25pm): Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay 9:40am (2:40pm): Brandt Snedeker, Harry Hall

Brandt Snedeker, Harry Hall 9:50am (2:50pm): Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama

Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama 10:00am (3:00pm): Ben Griffin, Ludvig Aberg

Ben Griffin, Ludvig Aberg 10:10am (3:10pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

Alex Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor 10:20am (3:20pm): Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy

Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy 10:30am (3:30pm): Russell Henley, Cameron Young

Russell Henley, Cameron Young 10:40am (3:40pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas 10:55am (3:55pm): Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele 11:05am (4:05pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Brian Harman

Kristoffer Reitan, Brian Harman 11:15am (4:15pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Mark Hubbard

Jhonattan Vegas, Mark Hubbard 11:25am (4:25pm): Alex Noren, Alex Smalley

Alex Noren, Alex Smalley 11:35am (4:35pm): Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

Rickie Fowler, Jason Day 11:45am (4:45pm): Michael Kim, Sam Stevens

Michael Kim, Sam Stevens 11:55am (4:55pm): Kurt Kitayama, Daniel Berger

Kurt Kitayama, Daniel Berger 12:10pm (5:10pm): Brian Campbell, Taylor Pendrith

Brian Campbell, Taylor Pendrith 12:20pm (5:20pm): Keith Mitchell, Ryo Hisatsune

Keith Mitchell, Ryo Hisatsune 12:30pm (5:30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott

Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott 12:40pm (5:40pm): JJ Spaun, Chris Gotterup

JJ Spaun, Chris Gotterup 12:50pm (5:50pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im

Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im 1:00pm (6:00pm): JT Poston, Andrew Novak

JT Poston, Andrew Novak 1:10pm (6:10pm): Sepp Straka, Harris English

Sepp Straka, Harris English 1:25pm (6:25pm): Bud Cauley, Viktor Hovland

Bud Cauley, Viktor Hovland 1:35pm (6:35pm): Justin Rose, Corey Conners

Justin Rose, Corey Conners 1:45pm (6:45pm): Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth 1:55pm (6:55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns

Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns 2:05pm (7:05pm): Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood 2:15pm (7:15pm): Sahith Theegala, Mac Meissner

Sahith Theegala, Mac Meissner 2:25pm (7:25pm): Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES

ET (BST)

1st Hole