2026 Travelers Championship Tee Times And Pairings: Round One And Two
The PGA Tour season is back underway after the year's third men's Major. Here are the first and second-round tee times for the Travelers Championship
It's the eighth and final Signature Event of the season on the PGA Tour and many of the best players in the world are in town.
US Open champion Wyndham Clark is teeing it up just days after his second Major triumph, as is the man who played alongside him in the final round at Shinnecock Hills - Scottie Scheffler.
However, there is no sign of Rory McIlroy, with the Northern Irishman already turning his attention towards The Open Championship in three weeks' time.
Yet, for now, TPC River Highlands - in Cromwell, Connecticut - is set to stage the event for the 43rd year in a row, 12 months on from one of the tournament's most-popular winners.
Woodstock, Vermont-born Keegan Bradley pipped Tommy Fleetwood to the post here last year and subsequently landed his second Travelers Championship title in three years.
A fan favorite in these parts, he has also been joined in the field this year by Connecticut-born Ben James, who only recently turned pro.
Below are the full round one and two tee times for all of the aforementioned names and the remaining players in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
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TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES
ET (BST)
1st Hole
- 8:15am (1:15pm): Ryan Fox, Matt McCarty
- 8:25am (1:25pm): Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8:45am (1:45pm): Lucas Glover, Eric Cole
- 8:55am (1:55pm): Ryan Gerard, Jake Knapp
- 9:05am (2:05pm): Tony Finau, Ben James
- 9:15am (2:15pm): Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
- 9:25am (2:25pm): Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:40am (2:40pm): Brandt Snedeker, Harry Hall
- 9:50am (2:50pm): Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Ben Griffin, Ludvig Aberg
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
- 10:20am (3:20pm): Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Russell Henley, Cameron Young
- 10:40am (3:40pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
- 10:55am (3:55pm): Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
- 11:05am (4:05pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Brian Harman
- 11:15am (4:15pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Mark Hubbard
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Alex Noren, Alex Smalley
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
- 11:45am (4:45pm): Michael Kim, Sam Stevens
- 11:55am (4:55pm): Kurt Kitayama, Daniel Berger
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Brian Campbell, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Keith Mitchell, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:30pm (5:30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): JJ Spaun, Chris Gotterup
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im
- 1:00pm (6:00pm): JT Poston, Andrew Novak
- 1:10pm (6:10pm): Sepp Straka, Harris English
- 1:25pm (6:25pm): Bud Cauley, Viktor Hovland
- 1:35pm (6:35pm): Justin Rose, Corey Conners
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
- 1:55pm (6:55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns
- 2:05pm (7:05pm): Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:15pm (7:15pm): Sahith Theegala, Mac Meissner
- 2:25pm (7:25pm): Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES
ET (BST)
1st Hole
- 8:15am (1:15pm): Alex Noren, Alex Smalley
- 8:25am (1:25pm): Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Michael Kim, Sam Stevens
- 8:45am (1:45pm): Kurt Kitayama, Daniel Berger
- 8:55am (1:55pm): Brian Campbell, Taylor Pendrith
- 9:05am (2:05pm): Keith Mitchell, Ryo Hisatsune
- 9:15am (2:15pm): Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott
- 9:25am (2:25pm): JJ Spaun, Chris Gotterup
- 9:40am (2:40pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im
- 9:50am (2:50pm): JT Poston, Andrew Novak
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Sepp Straka, Harris English
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Bud Cauley, Viktor Hovland
- 10:20am (3:20pm): Justin Rose, Corey Conners
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
- 10:40am (3:40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns
- 10:55am (3:55pm): Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:05am (4:05pm): Sahith Theegala, Mac Meissner
- 11:15am (4:15pm): Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Ryan Fox, Matt McCarty
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber
- 11:45am (4:45pm): Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:55am (4:55pm): Lucas Glover, Eric Cole
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Ryan Gerard, Jake Knapp
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Tony Finau, Ben James
- 12:30pm (5:30pm): Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Brandt Snedeker, Harry Hall
- 1:00pm (6:00pm): Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:10pm (6:10pm): Ben Griffin, Ludvig Aberg
- 1:25pm (6:25pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
- 1:35pm (6:35pm): Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Russell Henley, Cameron Young
- 1:55pm (6:55pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
- 2:05pm (7:05pm): Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
- 2:15pm (7:15pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Brian Harman
- 2:25pm (7:25pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Mark Hubbard
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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