8 Things Majorly Lacking In Professional Golf

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This time, it's all about our thoughts on what is lacking in the pro game.

The world of professional golf is abundant with incredible players, record prize money and a busy, global schedule showcasing some of the world's best courses.

The grassroots game is flourishing and the professional game is certainly as popular as ever, but what could make it better?

In this week's instalment of our Inside The Ropes roundtable, our tour experts discuss what the pro game is currently lacking...

And be sure to join the conversation below with your view.