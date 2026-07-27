9 Forgotten AIG Women's Open Venues

The AIG Women's Open has established itself as one of the most important tournaments in the women's game, and it continues to go from strength to strength under The R&A's stewardship.

The governing body officially took over hosting duty in 2017 after merging with the Ladies' Golf Union, and the Major has since changed names from the Women's British Open simply to the Women's Open.

A huge part of the event's success and stature is down to its courses, and that is seen with Royal Lytham and St Annes hosting in 2026, Royal St George's in 2027 and Sunningdale in 2028.

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The Women's Open does not have a specific rota like the men's Open, although it does use courses the men go to and has a strong, repeatable cast of venues.

It's unofficial rota is slightly different, though, with the AIG Women's Open mixing links and inland golf, compared to the exclusive use of links courses in the men's Open.

That's why we see the women visit places like Woburn, Sunningdale and Walton Heath, which all rank inside Golf Monthly's UK&I Top 100 Courses list.

These inland layouts near London showcase some of the country's best courses and allow for big crowds thanks to the large population and accessible transport links.