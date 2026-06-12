Why Shane Lowry's Equipment Choices Are Quirky, And Where You Can Buy Them: This Week On Kick Point

Hello.

Hopefully you can tell from the tone I write in I am dreadfully jet-lagged after returning from the US on Kick Point's now annual tour of the land of the free. The amount of content we got for you Kick Pointers, however, makes how tired I am currently feeling very worth it.

Thankfully I sound a lot more up-beat on the latest episode of the pod where Joe and I discuss 5 vintage fairway woods modern technology still can't beat. Unfortunately, those we chat about aren't available online from major retailers, so instead I've included the clubs of a certain Shane Lowry - the subject of this week's WITB segment.

It's a fairly unique bag, with a blend of the ZXI5 and ZXI7 irons as well as a rouge shout of a TaylorMade QI4D fairway wood amongst a whole host of Srixon gear. Why dive into the reasons behind these decisions on the pod.

Tune into this week's episode on Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts to get your weekly golf gear fix! Cheers!