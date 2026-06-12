Why Shane Lowry's Equipment Choices Are Quirky, And Where You Can Buy Them: This Week On Kick Point
5 fairway woods that have beaten the test of time plus the reasons behind some interesting quirks in the bag of Shane Lowry
Conor Keenan
Hello.
Hopefully you can tell from the tone I write in I am dreadfully jet-lagged after returning from the US on Kick Point's now annual tour of the land of the free. The amount of content we got for you Kick Pointers, however, makes how tired I am currently feeling very worth it.
Thankfully I sound a lot more up-beat on the latest episode of the pod where Joe and I discuss 5 vintage fairway woods modern technology still can't beat. Unfortunately, those we chat about aren't available online from major retailers, so instead I've included the clubs of a certain Shane Lowry - the subject of this week's WITB segment.
It's a fairly unique bag, with a blend of the ZXI5 and ZXI7 irons as well as a rouge shout of a TaylorMade QI4D fairway wood amongst a whole host of Srixon gear. Why dive into the reasons behind these decisions on the pod.
Tune into this week's episode on Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts to get your weekly golf gear fix! Cheers!
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Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist GTS2
Fairway: Titleist GTS3 15°, Ping G440 Max 21°
Hybrid: Titleist GT3 24°
Irons: Ping i230 (5-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 46-10F, 50-10F, 54-08M, 60-04T
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grip: Golf Pride Multi Compound full swing grips & Golf Pride Reverse Taper putter grip
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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