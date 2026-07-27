Gambler Wins Over $4m On Jackson Koivun Bet

Jackson Koivun earned $1.58m at the 3M Open when sealing his maiden PGA Tour title, but a bold gambler managed to win over $4m thanks to the former college star's triumph.

Koivun took down Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama and plenty of other recognizable names in Minnesota to win in just his third start as a professional.

It earned him a sizable pay check, but nothing compared to the $4,000,002.66 won by a gambler who staked a huge $108,108.18 on him at odds of +3700 (37/1).

The bet was staked on Draft Kings, which revealed a couple of others also had some high-stakes wagers on the tournament.

One person placed $2,000 on Ben Kohles at +9600, which would have returned $192,000, and another staked $250 on Emiliano Grillo at +11000 for a potential $27,500 win.

The unnamed person will be basking in Koivun's glory today some $4m richer after the 21-year-old was victorious by three strokes.

It was still likely a good week for the bookmakers at the 3M as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler started as an overwhelming favorite. Scheffler ultimately finished 2nd, likely to the delight for bookies, as he recorded his fifth runner-up finish of 2026.