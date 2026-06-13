RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round Three
An exciting finish is in store over the weekend at the RBC Canadian Open, where Ben James is looking to claim victory on his professional debut
There have been many big name winners of the RBC Canadian Open and, going into the weekend, Ben James is looking to add his name to the roll of honor.
Making his professional debut this week, the American accepted PGA Tour membership after he finished top of the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking, and is making the most of it following an excellent amateur career.
Sitting 10-under after 36 holes, James is top of a leaderboard that is filled with a mix of experience and youth.
Ryder Cup stars Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood are all inside the top 10 and within two shots, while Haotong Li and Jackson Suber are among a congested group in second.
For the third round, players will be in pairs at TPC Toronto, for what promises to be an exciting Moving Day in Canada.
James and Burns are off at 1.45pm (EDT), while Robert MacIntyre and Shane Lowry at 12.10pm and Ryan Fox and Koepka at 1.15pm will also be popular on the ground.
Check out the full third round tee times for the RBC Canadian Open below...
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RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round Three
All times EDT
- 7.15am: Calen Sanderson
- 7.20am: Matthieu Pavon, Joey Savoie
- 7.30am: Denny McCarthy, Lanto Griffin
- 7.40am: Tony Finau, Joe Highsmith
- 7.50am: Jeremy Paul, Sam Ryder
- 8.00am: Neal Shipley, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 8.10am: Kristoffer Reitan, Ben Kohles
- 8.25am: Vince Whaley, Nick Taylor
- 8.35am: Kensei Hirata, AJ Ewart
- 8.45am: Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler
- 8.55am: Jacob Bridgeman, Taylor Moore
- 9.05am: Takumi Kanaya, Viktor Hovland
- 9.15am: Paul Peterson, Ben Silverman
- 9.25am: Keita Nakajima, Justin Matthews (a)
- 9.40am: Adam Hadwin, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 9.50am: David Skinns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 10.00am: Billy Horschel, Ricky Castillo
- 10.10am: Dylan Wu, Davis Thompson
- 10.20am: Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim
- 10.30am: Luke Clanton, Erik van Rooyen
- 10.45am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 10.55am: Alejandro Tosti, Collin Morikawa
- 11.05am: Kevin Yu, Chandler Blanchet
- 11.15am: Max Homa, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 11.25am: William Mouw, Chandler Phillips
- 11.35am: Kevin Roy, Max McGreevy
- 11.50am: Doug Ghim, Patrick Fishburn
- 12.00pm: Johnny Keefer, Austin Eckroat
- 12.10pm: Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry
- 12.20pm: Sahith Theegala, Taylor Pendrith
- 12.30pm: Harry Hall, Matthew Anderson
- 12.40pm: Emiliano Grillo, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12.55pm: Brice Garnett, Jimmy Stanger
- 1.05pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Bud Cauley
- 1.15pm: Ryan Fox, Brooks Koepka
- 1.25pm: Jesper Svensson, Keith Mitchell
- 1.35pm: Jackson Suber, Haotong Li
- 1.45pm: Ben James, Sam Burns
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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