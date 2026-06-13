There have been many big name winners of the RBC Canadian Open and, going into the weekend, Ben James is looking to add his name to the roll of honor.

Making his professional debut this week, the American accepted PGA Tour membership after he finished top of the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking, and is making the most of it following an excellent amateur career.

Sitting 10-under after 36 holes, James is top of a leaderboard that is filled with a mix of experience and youth.

Ryder Cup stars Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood are all inside the top 10 and within two shots, while Haotong Li and Jackson Suber are among a congested group in second.

For the third round, players will be in pairs at TPC Toronto, for what promises to be an exciting Moving Day in Canada.

James is making his first professional start in Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

James and Burns are off at 1.45pm (EDT), while Robert MacIntyre and Shane Lowry at 12.10pm and Ryan Fox and Koepka at 1.15pm will also be popular on the ground.

Check out the full third round tee times for the RBC Canadian Open below...

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RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round Three

All times EDT