New Titleist Pro V1 And Pro V1x Golf Balls Hit USGA's Conforming List
Previously unseen Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls hit the USGA Conforming List on Monday rumoured to be fresh versions of the iconic range
At The Open Championship, Golf Monthly learned about the four Tour-only Titleist Pro V1 golf balls the professionals have access to and, at this week's Biltmore Championship, there will be two more models available for the world's best to use.
However, unlike some Tour-only models Titleist produces, these could well be the next generation of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x.
Landing on the USGA's Conforming List on Monday, the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x, which feature a Split Arrow print next to the model name, also possess the word 'TOUR' on the opposite side.
Little is known about the new models that hit the list, but we believe them to be the new Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x, which are expected to launch in 2027.
One potential giveaway is the color of the numbering, with the Pro V1 featuring in black and the Pro V1x in red, which would carry on the traditional configuration that we see in the current Pro V1 line-up.
The last Pro V1 and Pro V1x were released back in January 2025 and, with the majority of brands, such as TaylorMade with its TP5 range and Callaway with its Chrome Tour line-up, releasing premium golf balls in two-year cycles, it would fit the criteria of a potential new golf ball from Titleist.
What the technology is and who will tee up with the prototype models, only time will tell, but we could well see them being put in play at the Biltmore Championship this week and the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour.
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For now, though, the two models join the list of Tour-only golf balls that include the Pro V1 Plus, Pro V1 Star, Pro V1 Dot and Pro V1x Double Dot, which has yielded success in the hands of Cameron Young, who won The Players Championship with it in the bag.
These models aren't available to the public but, in the past, Titleist has made some of them available to retailers.
Earlier this year, the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash made it to market after four-years of being on the professional circuits. What's more, four months prior to that in September, the Pro V1 Left Dot ball was also released, albeit in a limited batch.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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