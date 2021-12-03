As you can read from the Titleist Pro V1 ball review and TaylorMade TP5 ball review, these two are among the best premium golf balls in the market and whilst they both feature a black number they are not as similar as you might think.

The TP5 is the higher spinning version of the TaylorMade TP5 range, whereas the Pro V1 is the lower spinning ball of the Titleist family.

There is also the difference in construction as the Pro V1 is a four piece ball, where as the TP5, as it name suggests, is a five piece ball. This doesn’t give one ball an inherent advantage over the other as the layers vary in size and do different things to the creative distinctive performance for each ball.

See how they fare head to head as we compare the Titleist Pro V1 vs TaylorMade TP5 golf balls.

Titleist Pro V1 vs TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls

Looks

Both balls come in white and yellow and you can also get the TP5 with the visual alignment Pix pattern.

If you like counting dimples, then the cover on the Titleist ProV1 has 388 dimples, which is 4 more than the Pro V1x golf ball, whereas the TP5 as the same as the TP5x with 322.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Feel

On and around the green the TP5 felt the firmer of the two balls when you were chipping and pitching. Feel usually equates to sound so if you like more audible feedback then the TP5 might suit your ear.

When putting they were pretty similar so and both were not as firm as their x counterparts.

Flight

Using Trackman at SGGT studios, the ball flight with a 7-iron was pretty similar. However with the driver the Pro V1 was flying a few yards higher and landing with a steeper landing angle.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Distance



With the irons, the Pro V1 had the edge in carry by a few yards with a 7-iron, probably because it spins less and therefore flies further. Both balls were carrying the same distance with the driver, but due to the lower driver spin and flatter flight the TP5 gained a few yards on total distance thanks to more roll from the shallower landing angle.

Control

Both balls are good around the green and provide similar levels of spin on chips, but the TP5 feels a little firmer. On longer shots the extra spin from the TP5 should mean that iron approaches would give a little more control when the land on the green.

Which ball should you choose?

The choice between the TaylorMade TP5 and Titleist Pro V1 and is going to be player dependent as they are both premium golf balls.

The TaylorMade TP5 will be ideal for those who like a softer feel and a bit more spin than the TP5x. However when compared to the Pro V1 it is firmer and the spin profile is similar.

The Titleist ProV1 probably has the edge on control thanks to the cover and construction and it’s lower spin profile puts it closer to the firmer TP5x, so therefore it could be a good choice for high spin players who like a softer feel.

Using a launch monitor with a driver and 7-iron is the best way to make this decision, but if that is not available to you, then try some chips into a green and see which ball gives you the most control.