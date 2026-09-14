9 Big Names Missing The 2026 BMW PGA Championship

The BMW PGA Championship is the DP World Tour's flagship event, with Ryder Cup stars and Major winners aplenty at Wentworth Club.

Rory McIlroy headlines the tournament, with the 37-year-old joined by his fellow European Ryder Cup teammates, including Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and last week's Amgen Irish Open winner Shane Lowry.

Alex Noren defends his title from 12 months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Noren is the defending champion, following his playoff victory over Adrien Saddier, with the Swede also one of the returning names present for the marquee event.

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Although there'll be plenty of star power on show for fans and viewers, there are also a handful of big names missing this week in Wentworth, due to other playing commitments or other tournament preparation.

Check out the big names missing from the BMW PGA Championship below...

Hideki Matsuyama

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Matsuyama made his tournament debut in 2025, finishing in a respectable T13th despite a four-over-par third round of 76 derailing his title hopes.

For 2026, the Major winner won't be teeing it up, with Matsuyama not playing a competitive event since the Tour Championship in August.

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The reason is unclear, but the 34-year-old is part of the International's Presidents Cup team, which takes place the week after Wentworth.

Billy Horschel

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A two-time winner of the tournament, securing victories in 2021 and 2024, Horschel will be one of the big omissions from the event, missing it for the first time since 2020.

Back at the start of September, the American explained the reasons why he won't be present, with Horschel instead teeing it up at the Biltmore Championship on the PGA Tour.

Currently 100th in the FedExCup standings, Horschel needs a strong showing over the FedExCup Fall to keep his playing rights on the PGA Tour, which is the main reason as to why he has skipped the BMW PGA Championship this season.

Marco Penge

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Like Horschel, Penge has decided not to tee it up at Wentworth, instead playing the PGA Tour's Biltmore Championship.

Enduring an injury-hit season, which saw Penge take some time away from the game due to medical and family issues, he is currently 112th in the FedExCup standings and also needs a strong few weeks to keep his PGA Tour card.

Making his event debut at last year's BMW PGA Championship, the Englishman finished in a tie for 13th in front of his home fans following four rounds under-par.

Si Woo Kim

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Featuring in the last two BMW PGA Championships, finishing T5th and T18th, Kim won't make it a hattrick of appearances this time around.

Enjoying a fine season on the PGA Tour, which included 11 top 10s, Kim is also part of the International Presidents Cup side next week, with it seeming that the South Korean is enjoying a break before the team event.

Not playing since the Tour Championship, the charismatic 31-year-old will be missed at Wentworth.

Thomas Pieters

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Pieters was one of nine LIV golfers to tee it up in the 2025 edition of the BMW PGA Championship, with the Belgian finishing T66th following four rounds in the 70s.

The former Ryder Cupper has only plied his trade on LIV this season, finishing 15th in the season-long standings, thanks to a best result of third in Hong Kong.

As of writing, it's unclear as to what Pieters' playing future, or indeed the future of other LIV Golfers, looks like, but the six-time DP World Tour winner has said he could be tempted to try and play his way back on to the circuit depending on what happens with LIV.

Harry Hall

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Since his PGA Tour season ended at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hall has played three DP World Tour events, including the British Masters, European Masters and Irish Open.

Racking up a solo third at the European Masters, Hall has opted to not tee it up at Wentworth this week, as the Englishman takes a week off from the game.

Making his tournament debut in 2024, Hall has enjoyed some good results at the BMW PGA Championship, finishing T18th that year, as well as T13th in 2025.

Min Woo Lee

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Lee will be one of 12 International players teeing it up at the Presidents Cup, as the Australian misses the BMW PGA Championship after finishing T11th in 2025.

Primarily playing on the PGA Tour now, Lee claimed five top sixes in 2026, making it one of his most successful seasons to date.

Like Matsuyama and Kim, though, he is obviously enjoying some time off before the Presidents Cup at Medinah next week.

Rasmus Hojgaard

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Although his brother Nicolai is in the field, Rasmus won't be present at Wentworth for the first time since 2021, as he has decided to tee it up at the Biltmore Championship on the PGA Tour.

Sitting 107th in the FedExCup standings, Hojgaard needs to improve his position to keep his PGA Tour playing privileges, with some recent good form on the DP World Tour hopefully setting him up for success.

Since missing the FedExCup Playoffs, the former Ryder Cupper earned three top 30 finishes, including a runner-up result at the Danish Golf Championship.

Byeong Hun An

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A former BMW PGA Championship winner, dominating the field in 2015, An will miss the event for a second straight year.

Now a member of the LIV Golf League, the South Korean has featured on the circuit throughout 2026, while he also teed it up at the BMW International Open, missing the cut in the process.

An is one of many former champions not listed in the field, with the 34-year-old last playing in 2024, where he finished T18th.

Big Names In The BMW PGA Championship Field