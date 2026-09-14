Justin Thomas Pulls Out Of First FedExCup Fall Event
Many of his Presidents Cup peers are tuning up for the biennial team event later this month in North Carolina, but Thomas has changed his mind on attending
The FedExCup Fall begins this week with the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville and the field is strong with a handful of Presidents Cup competitors seeking that final tune-up before the big team event.
But while seven other Presidents Cup stars will be playing The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, Justin Thomas is not one of them after he withdrew late on Sunday.
Thomas was due to complete his first competitive round since the Sunday of the BMW Championship last month but pulled out just days before the opening tee time in North Carolina.
At the time of writing, no reason has been provided for Thomas' withdrawal, only that he has been replaced by three-time PGA Tour winner, Cameron Champ.
Given he's no longer in the field, Thomas - who was a captain's pick by Brandt Snedeker - will rock up to Medinah Country Club having no competitive reps under his belt for a full month near the end of a season which began late anyway due to injury.
The 33-year-old was recovering from microdiscectomy surgery in November 2025 before returning to the PGA Tour at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Following a missed cut at Bay Hill, the two-time Major winner managed only two top-10s all year but eight top-25s, including a T16th result in the penultimate round of the FedExCup Playoffs.
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As a result of his decent form and incredibly strong record at team events, Thomas was given a chance to represent Team USA at the Presidents Cup for a fourth time.
Once the action begins, Thomas will hope to improve his already outstanding record of 11 points from 15 Presidents Cup matches.
In his absence at the Biltmore Championship, Team USA's Jacob Bridgeman and Jackson Koivun remain committed, as are Team International's Corey Connors, Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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