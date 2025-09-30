New Issue Out Now! Justin Rose Exclusive, 7 Mistakes To Avoid At The Range, 2025's Most Underrated Clubs, Unpopular Golf Opinions & Much More...

In the new issue of Golf Monthly, we sit down for an exclusive chat with Justin Rose. He tells us about his amazing career to date, his love affair with the Ryder Cup and why there’s still plenty left in the tank.

We also have 36 pages of tips and gear, including seven things to avoid at the range and how to hit longer and straighter drives. Plus, we reveal 2025’s most underrated clubs and test the best game-improvement irons on the market.

On top of all that we have our usual rules and courses sections so you can get the most from your game as we head into autumn.

See below for more details...

(Image credit: Future)

Justin Rose Exclusive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After another strong season on the PGA Tour, including a win and that Masters play-off loss, Ryder Cup hero Justin Rose believes there’s still much more to come as he hits his mid-40s.

The Best Instruction

If you are serious about making improvements to your golf game, we highlight seven common habits that could be stifling your progress and leaving you feeling less confident. We also have the keys to hitting longer and straighter drives plus much more.

Unpopular Golf Opinions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As any trip to the clubhouse bar will tell you, golfers can be an opinionated bunch. Here, six GM writers give their slightly left-field thoughts on the game. Do any of their views resonate with you?

The Original Wild Thing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fergus Bisset recounts some of the extracurricular activities of the great golfing champion Walter Hagen. Suffice to say, he was something of a party animal.

The Hottest New Gear

Our team of gear experts have been hard at work once again putting the latest launches through their paces. This month we feature the TaylorMade M5 wedges, list our most underrated clubs of 2025, rate the current crop of game-improvement irons and much more...

The Best Courses You Can Play

Our courses section brings you some of the best places to play in the UK&I, including a trip to Gleneagles, a look at how water has shaped some of our most iconic venues, a tour of the Northern Irish coast and more.

Graham Laing

At 69 years of age, Graham Laing qualified to play in this year’s Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale, a fitting exclamation mark on a fine professional career. We caught up with him to find out more.