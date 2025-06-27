Nelly Korda Reveals Extent Of Nasty Dog Bite That Saw Her Withdraw From London Event In 2024

Women's World No.1, Nelly Korda has revealed the extent of a dog bite which forced her to withdraw from a Ladies European Tour event back in June 2024.

Korda was set to feature in the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Team Series at the Centurion Club in London last summer but pulled out days before the tournament was due to begin after revealing she had been attacked by a dog outside a coffee shop in Seattle.

Posting on social media at the time, the Florida-born pro said she needed "time to receive treatment and recover fully" but did not share any more details other than stating the bite was on her thigh.

Days later Alison Lee explained more about Korda's dog-bite incident and shared a little about her own experience having been bitten by her boyfriend's rescue dog in January 2024.

At the time, Lee said: "My dog bite got seriously infected, so I was actually hospitalised for three days. But yeah, it's an unfortunate circumstance and definitely scary.

She got bitten by a dog that she didn't know, it was just at a random coffee shop. I am hoping for a speedy recovery for her.”

The ordeal occurred at the end of what was a rough week or so for Korda - the day before, she was left in tears due to shooting 81 in the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and missing the cut.

Having returned to the course, won several more times and begun to put the incident behind her, Korda finally revealed the extent of her injury around the anniversary of the bite.

On Korda's Instagram story on Thursday, she posted a horrible-looking bite and bruise along her inner thigh with an overlaying caption which read: "Throwing it back to a year ago when I got bit by a dog at a coffee shop."

Thankfully, Korda seems to be showing no ill-effects after the traumatic incident and is fully focused on her golf again.

She is on a streak of six top-20 finishes in a row and is expected to next be in action at the Amundi Evian Championship in France between July 10-13.