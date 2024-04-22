Social Media Reacts To Nelly Korda's Historic Victory At Chevron Championship

The world number one's most recent victory and her incredible run of form has got a lot of people talking

Nelly Korda holds up the Chevron Championship trophy with screenshots of tweets around the outside
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By Michael Weston
published

It’s a tradition like no other – jumping into the pond after winning the Chevron Championship. Nelly Korda didn’t let anyone down, and took the plunge after recording yet another victory.

Given how easy the World No.1 has been making the game look in recent weeks, Korda could have been forgiven for teeing off on the final day in a swimsuit.

This was the American’s fifth tournament victory in a row, and her second Major Championship title.

“That felt like the longest back nine of my entire life,” she said. “It was a little bit of a grind on the back nine, but I'm happy to get the win.

“I was definitely starting to feel it on the back nine, just the nerves setting in. It's a major. It's everything that I've always wanted as a little girl, to lift that major trophy. As I said, I can finally breathe now and just enjoy the moment because I was definitely really nervous. I feel sick to my stomach.”

Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2005) are the only other players to have won five consecutive LPGA events.

After Korda’s incredible feat, people were quick to heap praise on the 25-year-old, who finished in a style with a birdie on the final hole.  

European Ruder Cup captain and former World No.1, Luke Donald, who knows a thing or two about consistency, was quick to applaud Korda. 

Now this would be an exciting match: Scottie Scheffler versus Korda, two players who are dominating the game at present. 

Korda gets a round of applause from her compatriot, Brittany Lincicome.

There's no other way to describe Korda at present – she is a “winning machine”.

Watching Korda win five times in a row certainly has been a pleasure to watch. 

The question now is whether Korda can become the first woman ever to win six LPGA Tour titles in a row. 

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

