Social Media Reacts To Nelly Korda's Historic Victory At Chevron Championship
The world number one's most recent victory and her incredible run of form has got a lot of people talking
It’s a tradition like no other – jumping into the pond after winning the Chevron Championship. Nelly Korda didn’t let anyone down, and took the plunge after recording yet another victory.
Given how easy the World No.1 has been making the game look in recent weeks, Korda could have been forgiven for teeing off on the final day in a swimsuit.
This was the American’s fifth tournament victory in a row, and her second Major Championship title.
“That felt like the longest back nine of my entire life,” she said. “It was a little bit of a grind on the back nine, but I'm happy to get the win.
“I was definitely starting to feel it on the back nine, just the nerves setting in. It's a major. It's everything that I've always wanted as a little girl, to lift that major trophy. As I said, I can finally breathe now and just enjoy the moment because I was definitely really nervous. I feel sick to my stomach.”
Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2005) are the only other players to have won five consecutive LPGA events.
After Korda’s incredible feat, people were quick to heap praise on the 25-year-old, who finished in a style with a birdie on the final hole.
The future of the game continues to shine. @NellyKorda secures her 2nd major championship and 5th straight win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rEcQFAFwU5April 21, 2024
European Ruder Cup captain and former World No.1, Luke Donald, who knows a thing or two about consistency, was quick to applaud Korda.
5 wins in a row for Nelly! Incredible golf & consistency 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼April 21, 2024
Now this would be an exciting match: Scottie Scheffler versus Korda, two players who are dominating the game at present.
5 straight wins for Nelly Korda! Pretty cool to see Nelly and Scottie dominating. Now we need to see them play a match against each other!April 21, 2024
Unreal stuff from @NellyKorda 🏆 What a golfer! Makes it look so easy when she is in full flow. Could watch the golf swing all day 👌April 21, 2024
Just awesome that we have two dominant world No. 1s and both are Americans in their 20s. What Nelly just did is exactly what Scottie did last week—come into major week with all the expectations, all the attention and deliver a dominant performance. That's what greats do.April 21, 2024
I am so lucky to witness this epic sports accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/dSajxAqzp0April 21, 2024
So incredible what @NellyKorda did today- 5 straight wins on the @LPGA tour and winning her 2nd major! Loved watching it with @DanHicksNBC ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️April 21, 2024
What a player! Nelly Korda 🙌 That back nine did seem to last forever but definitely worth staying up to watch. #TheChevronChampionshipApril 21, 2024
Wow 👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/E6WFY5GmXlApril 21, 2024
Congratulations @NellyKorda impressive victory in the @Chevron_Golf @LPGA “5 wins In consecutive starts” 👏👏April 21, 2024
Korda gets a round of applause from her compatriot, Brittany Lincicome.
Way to go @NellyKorda Thank you sooooo much @Chevron_Golf for a wonderful week 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/TzHZgQvty2April 21, 2024
There's no other way to describe Korda at present – she is a “winning machine”.
What a run A winning machine https://t.co/857YI7VaKzApril 21, 2024
Watching Korda win five times in a row certainly has been a pleasure to watch.
🦁Nelly Korda seals the win @Chevron_Golf and is now a 2 time major winner!Congrats NK, that’s 5 wins in 5 consecutive starts. Sheeesh, it’s been a pleasure to watch. pic.twitter.com/lQD3Lq4x0VApril 21, 2024
Nelly freaking Korda. Five in a row. Unreal.April 21, 2024
FIVE. STRAIGHT. WINS. 🤯Nelly Korda wins The Chevron Championship, her fifth win in a row! 🏆Brooke Henderson finished T3. 🇨🇦👏 #BrookeBrigade pic.twitter.com/rNFLijdtb5April 21, 2024
Fantastic!!! 🖐️ #Nelly #ChevronChampionship https://t.co/yfN5eB7SDrApril 21, 2024
The question now is whether Korda can become the first woman ever to win six LPGA Tour titles in a row.
5 consecutive wins 🤯 🫶 only 3rd woman to do that! Her advice: keep it simple to play your best & not try to over complicate it! https://t.co/x00fpcVCzcApril 21, 2024
