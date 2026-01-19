'My Attitude Cost Me This Golf Tournament' - Robert MacIntyre After Snapping Putter At Sony Open

The new World No.6 says his attitude must improve after revealing he snapped his putter in anger during round two of the Sony Open

Robert MacIntyre says his attitude cost him the chance of winning the Sony Open after revealing he snapped his putter with a hole left to play in the second round.

The Scotsman has moved up to 6th in the world after a T4 to start the year, but he is adamant it should have been better.

