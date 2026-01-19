'My Attitude Cost Me This Golf Tournament' - Robert MacIntyre After Snapping Putter At Sony Open

Robert MacIntyre says his attitude cost him the chance of winning the Sony Open after revealing he snapped his putter with a hole left to play in the second round.

The Scotsman has moved up to 6th in the world after a T4 to start the year, but he is adamant it should have been better.

MacIntyre closed with a 63 on Sunday but finished four back of Chris Gotterup after a costly one-over-par 71 in round two - which ended with a short missed putt on the 18th.

It came just one hole after the two-time PGA Tour winner snapped his putter in a round where he lost over a stroke on the greens and ranked 84th in the field.

He bounced back well with a 67 on Saturday before a blistering Sunday 63, where he ranked 4th on the greens by gaining over 2.8 strokes.

It seems like it was a big learning curve for MacIntyre, who left happy with his T4 finish but frustrated that his attitude cost him the chance of another trophy.

"It was a great round of golf to be honest. After about 12 holes I felt I should have been 9-under par," MacIntyre said after his final round of 63.

"I don't know if it's a good thing to say, but snapped my putter on 17 on Friday afternoon. Missed a three-footer on 18 Friday afternoon, so doing that cost me a shot.

"And then obviously the backup, exact similar backup, and, yeah, big, big reminder for me that attitude has got to be right for 72 holes not just 36.

"Because at the end of the day my attitude cost me this golf tournament, and can't be allowing that. You got to be in the right position at the right time to a allow a round like today to finish off.

"So a bit disappointed overall, but a great round of golf."

He later called the week a "massive reminder" to have a better attitude ahead of a big season for the man who finished 2nd at the US Open and BMW Championship last year before winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"This is a great start. A lot more to come," he said.

"But always a massive reminder of attitude has to be spot on.

"Last year I felt like I done a great job of that. Yeah, I think expectations first two rounds have kind of affected me with that, but, yeah, starting to manage it better.

"Obviously nice when you're playing well. It's easier to manage. Something I really got to switch on for the rest of the year."