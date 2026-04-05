The final PGA Tour event before The Masters is set for a thrilling finish, as players who have not yet qualified for the Major attempt to claim a place at Augusta National by winning the Valero Texas Open.

For much of the TPC San Antonio event, the player leading the way has been a man who has already secured his place for next week's event, Robert MacIntyre.

Robert MacIntyre has led for much of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the likes of Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune and Kevin Roy all remained in the hunt heading into Sunday.

The day began with the resumption of the third round after poor weather forced an early end to the action on Saturday.

As a result, the final round sees players beginning on both the first and the 10th tees, with the same groupings that were used in the third round.

MacIntyre's final round begins at 1.01pm EDT from the first tee, alongside Ludvig Aberg and Kevin Roy.

Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Valero Texas Open here.

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Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Final Round

Ludvig Aberg is in the hunt for victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

All times EDT

1ST TEE

11.00am: Matt Wallace, Chad Ramey, A.J. Ewart

11.11am: Davis Thompson, Adam Svensson, Hank Lebioda

11.22am: Hideki Matsuyama, Sami Valimaki, Alex Noren

11.33am: Billy Horschel, Gordon Sargent, Kevin Streelman

11.44am: Zach Bauchou, Eric Cole, Kevin Yu

11.55am: Andrew Novak, Joe Highsmith, Austin Eckroat

12.06pm: Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, Chandler Phillips

12.17pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Kim, Kristoffer Reitan

12.28pm: John Parry, Sam Ryder, Ryo Hisatsune

12.39pm: Alex Smalley, Andrew Putnam, Steven Fisk

12.50pm: Bud Cauley, Tony Finau, Thorbjorn Olesen

1.01pm: Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg, Kevin Roy

10TH TEE