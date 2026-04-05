Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Final Round
Check out the full final round tee times for the Valero Texas Open
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The final PGA Tour event before The Masters is set for a thrilling finish, as players who have not yet qualified for the Major attempt to claim a place at Augusta National by winning the Valero Texas Open.
For much of the TPC San Antonio event, the player leading the way has been a man who has already secured his place for next week's event, Robert MacIntyre.
However, the likes of Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune and Kevin Roy all remained in the hunt heading into Sunday.
The day began with the resumption of the third round after poor weather forced an early end to the action on Saturday.
As a result, the final round sees players beginning on both the first and the 10th tees, with the same groupings that were used in the third round.
MacIntyre's final round begins at 1.01pm EDT from the first tee, alongside Ludvig Aberg and Kevin Roy.
Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Valero Texas Open here.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Final Round
All times EDT
1ST TEE
- 11.00am: Matt Wallace, Chad Ramey, A.J. Ewart
- 11.11am: Davis Thompson, Adam Svensson, Hank Lebioda
- 11.22am: Hideki Matsuyama, Sami Valimaki, Alex Noren
- 11.33am: Billy Horschel, Gordon Sargent, Kevin Streelman
- 11.44am: Zach Bauchou, Eric Cole, Kevin Yu
- 11.55am: Andrew Novak, Joe Highsmith, Austin Eckroat
- 12.06pm: Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, Chandler Phillips
- 12.17pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Kim, Kristoffer Reitan
- 12.28pm: John Parry, Sam Ryder, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12.39pm: Alex Smalley, Andrew Putnam, Steven Fisk
- 12.50pm: Bud Cauley, Tony Finau, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 1.01pm: Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg, Kevin Roy
10TH TEE
- 11.00am: Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Marco Penge
- 11.11am: Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim, Christo Lamprecht
- 11.22am: Takumi Kanaya, Erik van Rooyen, Brandt Snedeker
- 11.33am: Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger, Beau Hossler
- 11.44am: Danny Walker, Jeffrey Kang, Mac Meissner
- 11.55am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Austin Smotherman, Will Zalatoris
- 12.06pm: S.H. Kim, Maverick McNealy, Vince Whaley
- 12.17pm: David Ford, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Luke Clanton
- 12.28pm: Jordan Spieth, Nick Taylor, Matt McCarty
- 12.39pm: Mark Hubbard, Paul Waring, Bronson Burgoon
- 12.50pm: J.T. Poston, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 1.01pm: Rico Hoey, Peter Malnati
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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