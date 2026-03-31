Collin Morikawa Puts Masters In Doubt After Withdrawing From Valero Texas Open

The two-time Major winner withdrew from the Valero Texas Open on Tuesday morning after pulling out of The Players Championship earlier this month

Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published
Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Invitational
Morikawa withdrew after one hole of The Players Championship earlier this month
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa looks to be a doubt for The Masters after withdrawing from this week's Valero Texas Open.

The two-time Major champion was last seen at TPC Sawgrass, where he withdrew after just one hole after tweaking his back on a practice swing.

Article continues below
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.