Multiple LIV Golfers Set To Tee It Up At BMW PGA Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour, formerly European Tour, flagship event gets underway on the 8th September at Wentworth. A bumper field is set to tee it up, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland and recent US Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick.

However, it is perhaps the addition of the LIV golfers that are causing the headlines as the tournament begins at the start of September, with around 20 individuals of the Saudi-backed series currently entered into the BMW PGA Championship field.

Horschel will look to defend his title that he won in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back at the end of June, the PGA And DP World Tours strengthened their alliance amid the LIV Golf threat, as the two organisations struck a deal that will hold until 2035.

Despite the deal, the DP World Tour is still operated separately from its American counterpart, thus players from the Saudi-backed series are in the field for the tournament despite being banned by the PGA Tour.

Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak are just some of the players who have entered the event. This is thanks to an exemption category that allows the top 60 players in the world to take part.

According to the Golf Channel (opens in new tab), the LIV players who do tee it up in Surrey will be given a six-figure fine, with the tournament their second in as many weeks due to the fourth LIV Golf event getting underway in Boston the week prior.

Kaymer, Westwood and Garcia are just a few of the LIV Golf names featuring at Wentworth (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, how have some of the current PGA and DP World Tour crop reacted to the news? Well, according to Fitzpatrick, it will be "odd" seeing LIV Golf players at Wentworth, with the Major winner stating that: "It's going to be a bit weird, and obviously it's a little bit disappointing."

A full list of current and former LIV golfers, who are listed in the field on the DP World Tour website, is included below: