Michael Block, LIV Golfers And Ryder Cup Captains Attempt US Open Qualifying

With the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club coming later in the month, the field for the third Major of the year is close to being finalised. Things will become much clearer following a run of final qualifying at locations across the US and Canada in a marathon dubbed Golf's Longest Day.

Among those taking part in the 36-hole events will be club pro Michael Block, who defied the odds to finish tied for 15th at Oak Hill, a host of LIV Golf players and both Ryder Cup captains.

For Block, his attempt to reach his third US Open is just the start of a packed week. Following qualifying at Lambton Golf and Country Club in Toronto, his thoughts will turn to the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open, which takes place in the same city later in the week. He’s not the only member of the family hoping to reach next week’s Major either. Block’s big-hitting son, Dylan, is also in final qualifying, albeit at Hillcrest in California.

A host of LIV Golf players are attempting to follow Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia, who booked his place in next week’s tournament via a qualifier in May. Mexican Carlos Ortiz will tee it up at Pine Tree Golf Club in Florida. Elsewhere, Brendan Steele, who signed for LIV Golf before the 2023 season, plays at Hillcrest, while Australian Marc Leishman and another winter signing, Colombian Sebasitian Munoz, play at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland.

Harold Varner III, buoyed by his maiden win on the circuit at Washington DC, attempts to qualify at Old Chatham Golf Club in North Carolina, while 4 Aces GC player Peter Uihlein competes in Columbus, Ohio, where he qualified in 2022. One LIV Golf player who had been due to play is Matthew Wolff. However, he has withdrawn through injury.

Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson are also attempting to qualify. Both players are in Ohio for their attempts, too, with Donald hoping to reach his 15th US Open and Johnson his 19th.

Elsewhere, Ludvig Aberg, who secured his PGA Tour card last month after finishing top of the PGA Tour University rankings, also competes. However, Daniel Berger, who had been hoping to make his long-awaited return from injury in final qualifying at Pine Tree Golf Club, has withdrawn. One player with no such concerns over qualifying is Memorial Tournament champion Viktor Hovland. However, he is still taking part in Ohio, albeit as caddy for his friend Zach Bauchou.