RBC Canadian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Rory McIlroy defends his title as he goes in search of his third win in the event
The PGA Tour heads to Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club for the final tournament before the US Open.
One player who will be confident of heading into the Los Angeles Country Club Major on the back of a victory is Rory McIlroy. Not only is the Northern Irishman ranked third in the world, he is also the defending champion having beaten Tony Finau by two shots a year ago.
McIlroy, who also won the tournament in 2019, has bounced back well after disappointing performances in The Masters and Wells Fargo Championship with ties for seventh in his last two starts. Could he be finding his best form just the right time, before his penultimate attempt of 2023 to claim his fifth Major title? We’ll know more by Sunday night, but there’s every reason to suggest that he’ll produce another strong performance this week.
Another player in the world’s top 10 is in the field too, the man who won last year’s US Open, Matt Fitzpatrick. The Englishman, who is eighth in the world, also produced a creditable performance at Muirfield Village, with a tie for ninth. After winning April’s RBC Heritage, Fitzpatrick will be aiming head into next week’s tournament with plenty of momentum too.
Brandt Snedeker won the tournament in 2013. The American returned to action with a T41 at The Memorial Tournament following a nine-month injury layoff, and he’ll be hoping to make further progress this week.
Others who will be targeting a victory include three more players in the world’s top 20 – Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Tyrrell Hatton. World No.26 Shane Lowry will also fancy his chances, particularly after his runner-up finish to McIlroy four years ago.
The tournament offers another chance for club pro Michael Block to show more of the form that saw him tie for 15th in the PGA Championship. He followed that up with a disappointing performance in the Charles Schwab Challenge, when he finished last, and will be determined to get back on track here.
Another player who made a big impression in a Major this year is Sam Bennett. The US Amateur champion tied for 16th at Augusta National and has since turned professional, with his first outing in his new status finishing with 63rd at The Memorial Tournament. Thanks to his US Amateur success, Bennett will also play next week, and he’ll hope to go into that tournament on the back of an encouraging performance here.
Other players of note include Ludvig Aberg, who has recently earned his PGA Tour card, local favourite Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, who is 23rd in the world, and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Justin Rose.
Players will compete for a $9m purse, with the winner earning $1.62m.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Breakdown
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,620,000
|2nd
|$981,000
|3rd
|$621,000
|4th
|$441,000
|5th
|$369,000
|6th
|$326,250
|7th
|$303,750
|8th
|$281,250
|9th
|$263,250
|10th
|$245,250
|11th
|$227,250
|12th
|$209,250
|13th
|$191,250
|14th
|$173,250
|15th
|$164,250
|16th
|$155,250
|17th
|$146,250
|18th
|$137,250
|19th
|$128,250
|20th
|$119,250
|21st
|$110,250
|22nd
|$101,250
|23rd
|$94,050
|24th
|$86,850
|25th
|$79,650
|26th
|$72,450
|27th
|$69,750
|28th
|$67,050
|29th
|$64,350
|30th
|$61,650
|31st
|$58,950
|32nd
|$56,250
|33rd
|$53,550
|34th
|$51,300
|35th
|$49,050
|36th
|$46,800
|37th
|$44,550
|38th
|$42,750
|39th
|$40,950
|40th
|$39,150
|41st
|$37,350
|42nd
|$35,550
|43rd
|$33,750
|44th
|$31,950
|45th
|$30,150
|46th
|$28,350
|47th
|$26,500
|48th
|$25,110
|49th
|$23,850
|50th
|$23,130
|51st
|$22,590
|52nd
|$22,050
|53rd
|$21,690
|54th
|$21,330
|55th
|$21,150
|56th
|$20,970
|57th
|$20,790
|58th
|$20,610
|59th
|$20,430
|60th
|$20,250
|61st
|$20,070
|62nd
|$19,890
|63rd
|$19,710
|64th
|$19,530
|65th
|$19,350
RBC Canadian Open Field
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bateman, Wil
- Bennett, Sam
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Block, Michael
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bryan, Wesley
- Burns, Sam
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Carey, David
- Carrera, Luis
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cockerill, Aaron
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Conners, Corey
- Cook, Austin
- Creighton, Myles
- Daffue, MJ
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Durham, Taylor
- Endycott, Harrison
- Ernst, Derek
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hall, Ryan
- Harrington, Scott
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Hearn, David
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Daniel
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kuest, Peter
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Macdonald, Stuart
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McIlroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meronk, Adrian
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Ryan
- Murray, Grayson
- Nesbitt, Drew
- Noh, S.Y.
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ogilvy, Geoff
- Pan, C.T.
- Papineau, Étienne
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Rose, Justin
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Stevens, Sam
- Streb, Robert
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Szirmak, Sebastian
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Travale, Johnny
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Villegas, Camilo
- Watney, Nick
- Weir, Mike
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
- Yuan, Carl
Where Will The 2023 RBC Canadian Open Be Played?
The RBC Canadian Open takes place at Toronto's Oakdale Golf and Country Club. The course is known for its small greens while players also need to be mindful of a creek that runs through the course. It is the first time the course has hosted the event, and it will do it again in 2026.
Who Won The 2022 RBC Canadian Open?
Rory McIlroy won the 2022 tournament after seeing off the challenge of American Tony Finau by two shots. That was the second time the Northern Irishman had won the tournament after his 2019 triumph.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
