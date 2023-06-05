RBC Canadian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The PGA Tour heads to Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club for the final tournament before the US Open.

One player who will be confident of heading into the Los Angeles Country Club Major on the back of a victory is Rory McIlroy. Not only is the Northern Irishman ranked third in the world, he is also the defending champion having beaten Tony Finau by two shots a year ago.

McIlroy, who also won the tournament in 2019, has bounced back well after disappointing performances in The Masters and Wells Fargo Championship with ties for seventh in his last two starts. Could he be finding his best form just the right time, before his penultimate attempt of 2023 to claim his fifth Major title? We’ll know more by Sunday night, but there’s every reason to suggest that he’ll produce another strong performance this week.

Another player in the world’s top 10 is in the field too, the man who won last year’s US Open, Matt Fitzpatrick. The Englishman, who is eighth in the world, also produced a creditable performance at Muirfield Village, with a tie for ninth. After winning April’s RBC Heritage, Fitzpatrick will be aiming head into next week’s tournament with plenty of momentum too.

Brandt Snedeker won the tournament in 2013. The American returned to action with a T41 at The Memorial Tournament following a nine-month injury layoff, and he’ll be hoping to make further progress this week.

Brandt Snedeker, who won in 2013, continues his comeback from injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Others who will be targeting a victory include three more players in the world’s top 20 – Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Tyrrell Hatton. World No.26 Shane Lowry will also fancy his chances, particularly after his runner-up finish to McIlroy four years ago.

The tournament offers another chance for club pro Michael Block to show more of the form that saw him tie for 15th in the PGA Championship. He followed that up with a disappointing performance in the Charles Schwab Challenge, when he finished last, and will be determined to get back on track here.

Another player who made a big impression in a Major this year is Sam Bennett. The US Amateur champion tied for 16th at Augusta National and has since turned professional, with his first outing in his new status finishing with 63rd at The Memorial Tournament. Thanks to his US Amateur success, Bennett will also play next week, and he’ll hope to go into that tournament on the back of an encouraging performance here.

Other players of note include Ludvig Aberg, who has recently earned his PGA Tour card, local favourite Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, who is 23rd in the world, and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Justin Rose.

Players will compete for a $9m purse, with the winner earning $1.62m.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,620,000 2nd $981,000 3rd $621,000 4th $441,000 5th $369,000 6th $326,250 7th $303,750 8th $281,250 9th $263,250 10th $245,250 11th $227,250 12th $209,250 13th $191,250 14th $173,250 15th $164,250 16th $155,250 17th $146,250 18th $137,250 19th $128,250 20th $119,250 21st $110,250 22nd $101,250 23rd $94,050 24th $86,850 25th $79,650 26th $72,450 27th $69,750 28th $67,050 29th $64,350 30th $61,650 31st $58,950 32nd $56,250 33rd $53,550 34th $51,300 35th $49,050 36th $46,800 37th $44,550 38th $42,750 39th $40,950 40th $39,150 41st $37,350 42nd $35,550 43rd $33,750 44th $31,950 45th $30,150 46th $28,350 47th $26,500 48th $25,110 49th $23,850 50th $23,130 51st $22,590 52nd $22,050 53rd $21,690 54th $21,330 55th $21,150 56th $20,970 57th $20,790 58th $20,610 59th $20,430 60th $20,250 61st $20,070 62nd $19,890 63rd $19,710 64th $19,530 65th $19,350

RBC Canadian Open Field

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Ricky

Bateman, Wil

Bennett, Sam

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Block, Michael

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bryan, Wesley

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Jonathan

Carey, David

Carrera, Luis

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cockerill, Aaron

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Creighton, Myles

Daffue, MJ

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Durham, Taylor

Endycott, Harrison

Ernst, Derek

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hall, Ryan

Harrington, Scott

Hatton, Tyrrell

Hearn, David

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Kang, Sung

Kim, Daniel

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Kuest, Peter

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Macdonald, Stuart

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Meronk, Adrian

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Murray, Grayson

Nesbitt, Drew

Noh, S.Y.

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Ogilvy, Geoff

Pan, C.T.

Papineau, Étienne

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Szirmak, Sebastian

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Travale, Johnny

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Watney, Nick

Weir, Mike

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yuan, Carl

Where Will The 2023 RBC Canadian Open Be Played? The RBC Canadian Open takes place at Toronto's Oakdale Golf and Country Club. The course is known for its small greens while players also need to be mindful of a creek that runs through the course. It is the first time the course has hosted the event, and it will do it again in 2026.