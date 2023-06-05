RBC Canadian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Rory McIlroy defends his title as he goes in search of his third win in the event

Rory McIlroy holds the trophy after his win in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy searches for this third win in the RBC Canadian Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The PGA Tour heads to Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club for the final tournament before the US Open.

One player who will be confident of heading into the Los Angeles Country Club Major on the back of a victory is Rory McIlroy. Not only is the Northern Irishman ranked third in the world, he is also the defending champion having beaten Tony Finau by two shots a year ago.

McIlroy, who also won the tournament in 2019, has bounced back well after disappointing performances in The Masters and Wells Fargo Championship with ties for seventh in his last two starts. Could he be finding his best form just the right time, before his penultimate attempt of 2023 to claim his fifth Major title? We’ll know more by Sunday night, but there’s every reason to suggest that he’ll produce another strong performance this week.

Another player in the world’s top 10 is in the field too, the man who won last year’s US Open, Matt Fitzpatrick. The Englishman, who is eighth in the world, also produced a creditable performance at Muirfield Village, with a tie for ninth. After winning April’s RBC Heritage, Fitzpatrick will be aiming head into next week’s tournament with plenty of momentum too.

Brandt Snedeker won the tournament in 2013. The American returned to action with a T41 at The Memorial Tournament following a nine-month injury layoff, and he’ll be hoping to make further progress this week.

Others who will be targeting a victory include three more players in the world’s top 20 – Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Tyrrell Hatton. World No.26 Shane Lowry will also fancy his chances, particularly after his runner-up finish to McIlroy four years ago.

The tournament offers another chance for club pro Michael Block to show more of the form that saw him tie for 15th in the PGA Championship. He followed that up with a disappointing performance in the Charles Schwab Challenge, when he finished last, and will be determined to get back on track here.

Another player who made a big impression in a Major this year is Sam Bennett. The US Amateur champion tied for 16th at Augusta National and has since turned professional, with his first outing in his new status finishing with 63rd at The Memorial Tournament. Thanks to his US Amateur success, Bennett will also play next week, and he’ll hope to go into that tournament on the back of an encouraging performance here.

Other players of note include Ludvig Aberg, who has recently earned his PGA Tour card, local favourite Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, who is 23rd in the world, and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Justin Rose.

Players will compete for a $9m purse, with the winner earning $1.62m.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,620,000
2nd$981,000
3rd$621,000
4th$441,000
5th$369,000
6th$326,250
7th$303,750
8th$281,250
9th$263,250
10th$245,250
11th$227,250
12th$209,250
13th$191,250
14th$173,250
15th$164,250
16th$155,250
17th$146,250
18th$137,250
19th$128,250
20th$119,250
21st$110,250
22nd$101,250
23rd$94,050
24th$86,850
25th$79,650
26th$72,450
27th$69,750
28th$67,050
29th$64,350
30th$61,650
31st$58,950
32nd$56,250
33rd$53,550
34th$51,300
35th$49,050
36th$46,800
37th$44,550
38th$42,750
39th$40,950
40th$39,150
41st$37,350
42nd$35,550
43rd$33,750
44th$31,950
45th$30,150
46th$28,350
47th$26,500
48th$25,110
49th$23,850
50th$23,130
51st$22,590
52nd$22,050
53rd$21,690
54th$21,330
55th$21,150
56th$20,970
57th$20,790
58th$20,610
59th$20,430
60th$20,250
61st$20,070
62nd$19,890
63rd$19,710
64th$19,530
65th$19,350

RBC Canadian Open Field

  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barnes, Ricky
  • Bateman, Wil
  • Bennett, Sam
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Blair, Zac
  • Block, Michael
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Burns, Sam
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Carey, David
  • Carrera, Luis
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cockerill, Aaron
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Conners, Corey
  • Cook, Austin
  • Creighton, Myles
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Durham, Taylor
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • Ernst, Derek
  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gay, Brian
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Grant, Brent
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hahn, James
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hall, Ryan
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Hatton, Tyrrell
  • Hearn, David
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hojgaard, Nicolai
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Daniel
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knapp, Jake
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Kuest, Peter
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Lowry, Shane
  • Macdonald, Stuart
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McIlroy, Rory
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Meronk, Adrian
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Murray, Grayson
  • Nesbitt, Drew
  • Noh, S.Y.
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Ogilvy, Geoff
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Papineau, Étienne
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Rose, Justin
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Sloan, Roger
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streb, Robert
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Szirmak, Sebastian
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Travale, Johnny
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Watney, Nick
  • Weir, Mike
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Cameron
  • Young, Carson
  • Yuan, Carl

Where Will The 2023 RBC Canadian Open Be Played?

The RBC Canadian Open takes place at Toronto's Oakdale Golf and Country Club. The course is known for its small greens while players also need to be mindful of a creek that runs through the course. It is the first time the course has hosted the event, and it will do it again in 2026.

Who Won The 2022 RBC Canadian Open?

Rory McIlroy won the 2022 tournament after seeing off the challenge of American Tony Finau by two shots. That was the second time the Northern Irishman had won the tournament after his 2019 triumph. 

