Michael Block Books PGA Tour Return With Latest Big Win

Everyone's favorite PGA pro has been at it again, with Michael Block's latest victory earning him a return to the PGA Tour.

Block claimed the Southern California PGA Championship title by four shots, which earned him a $15,000 first prize but a whole lot more.

As the 2023 PGA Championship hero also earned a place in the field for the 2026 American Express at La Quinta Country Club in January.

But Block could be back on the PGA Tour before then, as his win here also gives him a place in the Monday qualifier for the World Wide Technology Championship in November.

Block's victory at the SCPGA Championship was his fifth at the tournament, and means a sixth appearance at the American Express.

The 49-year-old shot 63-66-71 to complete a wire-to-wire victory by four shots at the event staged at the Arnold Palmer Course at Mission Hills Country Club and the South Course at Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert.

“I think there were 186 players or some insane amount of PGA professionals who came out and played,” said after his victory.

“There has been a huge insurgence of really good players into the section who can really compete on the PGA Tour level. They have been pushing me hard."

Michael Block won the 101st edition of the SCPGA Section Championship at 16-under, holding a four-shot lead.I got to catch up with the 5-time SCPGA section champion following the tournament.@KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @scpga pic.twitter.com/YWPcEsOVceSeptember 18, 2025

So Block could be back on the PGA Tour circuit as early as November, when he will try and qualify for the Fall Series event at El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas.

But he will definitely be back for his 35th PGA Tour event at the American Express next year.

Block's fame blew up after a top 15 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, which then got him a flurry of PGA Tour invites to build on his new-found fame.

He played in the Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Canadian Open and World Wide Technology Championship in 2023 directly after his PGA fairytale run - which included that final round hole-in-one playing alongside Rory McIlroy.

He also played in the Asian Tour’s International Series England in 2023.

Four more PGA Tour appearances have followed in the last couple of years, along with a trip Down Under to play in the Australian Open - where he achieved his best result of T27.

Invites have dried up a bit since and he played in just the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial this year along with the PGA Championship, so will be relishing his return to the big time whether it comes in November or January.