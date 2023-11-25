12 Things You Didn't Know About Lily Muni He

1. Lily Muni He was born on 17 June 1999 in Chengdu, China

2. She started playing golf at age six when she was introduced to the sport by her dad.

3. Her family then moved from China to Vancouver before eventually settling in San Diego, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. As an amateur she enjoyed great success, winning the 2015 Polo Junior Classic and the 2017 Minnesota Invitational.

5. In 2015, she made the cut at the US Women's Open, going on to record a T53 finish at age 16.

6. He studied for one year at the University of Southern California but dropped out to turn professional in December 2017.

7. She claimed her first win on the Symetra Tour - now the Epson Tour - in July 2018 at the Prasco Charity Championship.

8. Having finished T27 at the inaugural LPGA Q-Series in 2018, she earned her maiden LPGA Tour card.

9. In 2019, He began publically dating Formula One driver Alex Albon. The pair met after she watched the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive', with their first date occurring on a golf course.

10. Her best Major championship finish came at the 2021 Evian Champion, where she recorded a T38 finish.

11. He's best finish on the LPGA Tour came in 2022, when she finished T5 at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

12. In 2023, she recorded two top-ten finishes, including a seventh-placed finish at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.