A Nine Handicapper, A 'Golf Addict' And The Boyfriend Of An LPGA Pro - Meet The Formula One Stars Competing In The Netflix Cup

The upcoming Netflix Cup will see two worlds collide, when stars of the popular shows Drive to Survive and Full Swing combine forces in a made-for-TV event that will be Netflix's first live-streamed sports event in the product's history

The broadcast will feature top PGA Tour stars - Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas - alongside Formula One drivers Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, in the contest at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on 14th November.

The competition will see four pairs each consisting of one PGA Tour pro and one F1 driver playing in an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole for a chance to win the cup.

However, while we see the four golfers showcase their skills on a regular basis, the broadcast will offer a rare glimpse into the golfing ability of the four F1 stars.

Ahead of the Netflix Cup, here's everything you need to know about the F1 stars competing:

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will be competing alongside two-time Major champion Thomas in Monday's tournament and there is plenty to suggest that the American will have a capable partner by his side.

Sainz plays off a handicap of nine and was recently involved in the Ryder Cup All-Star match at Marco Simone. The Spaniard competed alongside disabled professional, Tommaso Perrino, against fellow disabled professional Kipp Popert and Tennis legend, Novak Djokovic.

The 29-year-old caught the eye of the commentators with some of his recovery shots around the tricky Italian course, although he and his partner eventually lost the match 3&1.

Lando Norris

Having only picked up a club for the first time four years ago after being convinced to join Sainz on the course, the British driver has made up for lost time and claimed he is fully addicted to the sport now in a 2022 interview with Golf Digest.

"I can’t describe how addicted I am to golf," he said. “I watch it every weekend. I’m looking at the scores. I’m watching the live streams. The golf bug has really bit me hard, but it’s really enjoyable.”

The 23-year-old played off 13 back then, but it's fair to assume it's come down since then if he's been playing as much as it sounds. Norris has felt the pressure of the cameras before on the course, appearing in the celebrity pro-am tournament before the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in 2022.

Pierre Gasly

Like Norris, Gasly is a recent convert to the sport. The Alpine driver has four older brothers and played intermittently with them growing up, but has begun to play far more over the past year.

"I started to really get into it and really enjoy and get that sort of addiction of trying to level up your game every single time you go there," he said in an interview with CBS Sports last month. "I'm still far away from where I would like to be. I've gotten into that process where I really enjoy going out there and the game itself."

The Frenchman has a handicap of around 20, but says he wants to get it into the teens by the turn of the year. Perhaps a good showing alongside Morikawa in Las Vegas will convince the World Handicap System to knock him down a few.

Alex Albon

The Williams driver is the final F1 star competing in the Netflix Cup and will be paired alongside Homa. Albon's handicap isn't public knowledge but he must no doubt be getting some swing tips from his girlfriend - LPGA golfer Muni He.

The LPGA Tour player is currently ranked 245th in the world and has recorded two top-ten finishes this season, including a T10 finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship back in September.

The pair met in 2019, with their first date occurring on a golf course, but it appears Albon hasn't managed to take on board his partner's advice, with Muni He describing his style on the course as "complete chaos" in an interview with the F1 Nation Podcast.

"If you imagine pure chaos, that’s Alex. Chaos and golf don’t go hand in hand," she added.

Albon, himself, doesn't appear the most confident in his abilities when asked about the upcoming Netflix Cup before the United States GP in October. "I haven’t gotten any better at golf for the past two years, and I’m gonna get exposed on international broadcast," he joked.