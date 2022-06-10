McIlroy Backs PGA Tour Suspensions For LIV Golf Players

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy has backed the PGA Tour's decision to suspend the players who have signed up to the LIV Golf Series, insisting Jay Monahan has "done the right thing" in dishing out sanctions for those who have "broken the rules".

The four-time Major winner is one of a number of top players to pledge his allegiance to the US-based circuit amid golf's ongoing power struggle that he admitted is going to "fracture the game."

As was speculated, Tour chief Monahan issued a strong statement shortly after the inaugural event on the Saudi-backed series got underway, accusing the defectors as of making "financial-based" decisions.

"I think at this point, Jay's been pretty transparent in terms of he's just going to act within the tournament regulations and the rules that are set for a PGA Tour member," McIlroy said, when asked about his reaction to the news.

"All he's doing is basically going by the book. I think that the majority of the membership that are here this week and that haven't went and played elsewhere really appreciate that.

"I think he's done the right thing because these guys have broken rules and done things outside of the tournament regulations, and because of that, there are going to be consequences, I guess."

As well as suspensions for PGA Tour members, Monahan also came down hard on those who preemptively resigned their playing privileges, adding: "These players will not be permitted to play in PGA Tour tournaments as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category."

In response, LIV Golf called the PGA Tour "vindictive" and vowed this would not be the end of the matter, as the gloves finally came off in a feud that has been simmering for some time.

On the Old World circuit, McIlroy is looking to win the RBC Canadian Open for a second time, and began his title bid with a four-under 66, leaving him three off the early pace set by Wyndham Clark.

Despite remaining steadfast in his loyalty to the status quo, the Northern Irishman did admit he was intrigued to catch up on the round one action from Centurion Club, as the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter got underway at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational London event.

"I think like everyone else, I'm intrigued and I'm a fan of golf. I've got quite a few guys over there that I call friends that are playing. Yeah, of course I'll see it and watch it and see what all the fuss is about."