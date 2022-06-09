LIV Golf Responds After PGA Tour Suspends All LIV Series Players
LIV Golf has called the PGA Tour's decision "vindictive" and says that this is "certainly not the last word on the topic"
LIV Golf has called the PGA Tour's decision to ban LIV Series players as "vindictive," saying it "deepens the divide" between the PGA Tour and its players.
The PGA Tour revealed that all current and future LIV Golf players would be suspended, taken out of the FedEx Cup points list and will be unavailable for the Presidents Cup.
LIV Golf has hinted at legal action, saying "this certainly is not the last word on this topic."
Read LIV Golf's statement:
"Today's announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members. It's troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond."
