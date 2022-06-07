RBC Canadian Open Purse And Prize Money
The tournament returns to the PGA Tour for the first time since 2019, and there's an increased purse to play for
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The RBC Canadian Open returns to the PGA Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 after Covid-related restrictions thwarted plans to stage it in 2020 and 2021.
Three years ago, Rory McIlroy shot 61 as he cruised to victory, finishing seven shots ahead of runners-up Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson to claim the $1.36m first prize from a purse of $7.6m. The Northern Irishman will be back to defend his title this year as part of a strong field including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, PGA Champion Justin Thomas, Players Champion Cameron Smith and Sam Burns, who has two PGA Tour wins in 2022 so far, including the recent Charles Schwab Challenge.
McIlroy’s win in 2019 came at Hamilton, but if he’s to successfully defend his title, he’ll have to do it at a different venue – St George’s. The course first hosted the Canadian Open in 1933, but it’s only been the venue for the tournament a handful of times, most recently in 2010. That’s largely thanks to the tricky logistics of its location in a densely populated neighbourhood of Toronto.
Not that you’d know the course was so close to city life once you’re on it. Undulating greens and picturesque, winding fairways abound. Meanwhile, highlighting its rare beauty, the course also has sanctuary status, having been designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary in 2010.
Whoever wins the tournament will have to reckon with four of the toughest finishing holes they'll find anywhere. The long 15th features a hilltop green. Next, the par 3 16th has rear bunkers at the back of the green, meaning accuracy is crucial. The par 4 17th has a narrow green and bunkers to challenge any level of golfer. Finally, the 18th par 4 is uphill all the way, with a sloping green surrounded by bunkers against the backdrop of the stately and historic clubhouse.
As well as the memorable venue and strong field, there is also a sizeable tournament purse, with the overall prize money increasing to $8.7m. The player who wins the tournament will earn $1.56m. Usually the PGA Tour would offer the largest prize money of the week by some way but not this week. That's because of the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament taking place at London's Centurion Club at the same time, with a huge $25m prize money up for grabs.
The full tournament prize money breakdown is below.
2022 RBC Canadian Open Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,566,000
|2nd
|$948,300
|3rd
|$600,300
|4th
|$426,300
|5th
|$356,700
|6th
|$315,375
|7th
|$293,625
|8th
|$271,875
|9th
|$254,475
|10th
|$237,075
|11th
|$219,675
|12th
|$202,275
|13th
|$184,875
|14th
|$167,475
|15th
|$158,775
|16th
|$150,075
|17th
|$141,375
|18th
|$132,675
|19th
|$123,975
|20th
|$115,275
|21st
|$106,575
|22nd
|$97,875
|23rd
|$90,915
|24th
|$83,955
|25th
|$76,995
|26th
|$70,035
|27th
|$67,425
|28th
|$64,815
|29th
|$62,205
|30th
|$59,595
|31st
|$56,985
|32nd
|$54,375
|33rd
|$51,765
|34th
|$49,590
|35th
|$47,415
|36th
|$45,240
|37th
|$43,065
|38th
|$41,325
|39th
|$39,585
|40th
|$37,845
|41st
|$36,105
|42nd
|$34,365
|43rd
|$32,625
|44th
|$30,885
|45th
|$29,145
|46th
|$27,405
|47th
|$25,665
|48th
|$24,273
|49th
|$23,055
|50th
|$22,359
|51st
|$21,837
|52nd
|$21,315
|53rd
|$20,967
|54th
|$20,619
|55th
|$20,445
|56th
|$20,271
|57th
|$20,097
|58th
|$19,923
|59th
|$19,749
|60th
|$19,575
|61st
|$19,401
|62nd
|$19,227
|63rd
|$19,053
|64th
|$18,879
|65th
|$18,705
Where Is The RBC Canadian Open This Year?
The Canadian Open will be held at St George's in Toronto. The course previously held the tournament five times between 1933 and 2010. St George's has also hosted five Canadian Women’s Opens and was the venue for the golf tournament in the 2017 Invictus Games.
How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 RBC Canadian Open?
The purse for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open is $8.7m. That is an increase of $1.6m from the last time the tournament was held, in 2019. Covid-related restrictions meant the tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
McDowell Hopes LIV Golf Allegiance 'Doesn't Affect' Ryder Cup Future
The former US Open champion is hoping his participation in the LIV Golf Series doesn't impact his future Ryder Cup hopes
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Best Golf Wedge For Mid Handicapper 2022
Find a model that will suit your game and skill level
By Sam Tremlett • Published