RBC Canadian Open Purse And Prize Money

The RBC Canadian Open returns to the PGA Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 after Covid-related restrictions thwarted plans to stage it in 2020 and 2021.

Three years ago, Rory McIlroy shot 61 as he cruised to victory, finishing seven shots ahead of runners-up Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson to claim the $1.36m first prize from a purse of $7.6m. The Northern Irishman will be back to defend his title this year as part of a strong field including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, PGA Champion Justin Thomas, Players Champion Cameron Smith and Sam Burns, who has two PGA Tour wins in 2022 so far, including the recent Charles Schwab Challenge.

McIlroy’s win in 2019 came at Hamilton, but if he’s to successfully defend his title, he’ll have to do it at a different venue – St George’s. The course first hosted the Canadian Open in 1933, but it’s only been the venue for the tournament a handful of times, most recently in 2010. That’s largely thanks to the tricky logistics of its location in a densely populated neighbourhood of Toronto.

Not that you’d know the course was so close to city life once you’re on it. Undulating greens and picturesque, winding fairways abound. Meanwhile, highlighting its rare beauty, the course also has sanctuary status, having been designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary in 2010.

Whoever wins the tournament will have to reckon with four of the toughest finishing holes they'll find anywhere. The long 15th features a hilltop green. Next, the par 3 16th has rear bunkers at the back of the green, meaning accuracy is crucial. The par 4 17th has a narrow green and bunkers to challenge any level of golfer. Finally, the 18th par 4 is uphill all the way, with a sloping green surrounded by bunkers against the backdrop of the stately and historic clubhouse.

As well as the memorable venue and strong field, there is also a sizeable tournament purse, with the overall prize money increasing to $8.7m. The player who wins the tournament will earn $1.56m. Usually the PGA Tour would offer the largest prize money of the week by some way but not this week. That's because of the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament taking place at London's Centurion Club at the same time, with a huge $25m prize money up for grabs.

The full tournament prize money breakdown is below.

2022 RBC Canadian Open Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $1,566,000 2nd $948,300 3rd $600,300 4th $426,300 5th $356,700 6th $315,375 7th $293,625 8th $271,875 9th $254,475 10th $237,075 11th $219,675 12th $202,275 13th $184,875 14th $167,475 15th $158,775 16th $150,075 17th $141,375 18th $132,675 19th $123,975 20th $115,275 21st $106,575 22nd $97,875 23rd $90,915 24th $83,955 25th $76,995 26th $70,035 27th $67,425 28th $64,815 29th $62,205 30th $59,595 31st $56,985 32nd $54,375 33rd $51,765 34th $49,590 35th $47,415 36th $45,240 37th $43,065 38th $41,325 39th $39,585 40th $37,845 41st $36,105 42nd $34,365 43rd $32,625 44th $30,885 45th $29,145 46th $27,405 47th $25,665 48th $24,273 49th $23,055 50th $22,359 51st $21,837 52nd $21,315 53rd $20,967 54th $20,619 55th $20,445 56th $20,271 57th $20,097 58th $19,923 59th $19,749 60th $19,575 61st $19,401 62nd $19,227 63rd $19,053 64th $18,879 65th $18,705

Where Is The RBC Canadian Open This Year? The Canadian Open will be held at St George's in Toronto. The course previously held the tournament five times between 1933 and 2010. St George's has also hosted five Canadian Women’s Opens and was the venue for the golf tournament in the 2017 Invictus Games.