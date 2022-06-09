5 Things We Learned From The LIV Golf Invitational London

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After months of posturing and speculation, the LIV Golf Series finally got underway in London, as the Centurion Club played host to the inaugural event of the Greg Norman-led mega-money breakaway circuit.

As expected, there was no shortage of controversy in the build-up, with some of the game’s biggest names coming under fire for their participation in what many believe is nothing more than a calculated effort to sportswash Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

“If Saudi Arabia wanted to use the game of golf as a way for them to get to where they want to be and they have the resources to accelerate that experience, I think we are proud to help them on that journey”, said LIV Golf player Graeme McDowell, when questioned on the highly controversial issue in a pre-tournament press conference.

Politics aside, Norman, the man tasked with getting the circuit off the ground, promised a “revolutionary format” that would appeal to fans, players and make the sport a better TV product.

Replacing the 72-hole strokeplay model is a three-round shotgun-start event offering up individual and team prizes. There was even a draft party on Tuesday, where captains took turns completing their rosters in a manner similar to the NFL.

Whether this is the start of a seismic shift or merely a flash in the pan remains to be seen, but the Saudi-backed series is certainly causing a stir, so with one round in the books, here are five things we learned from the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational.

1. Free tickets a worthwhile concession

One of the big questions was how well attended the London event would be. After all, when ticket prices were first released, many fans were left aghast at the outlay being demanded for the unknown quantity that was still lacking a proper headliner.

However, with sales perhaps lacking, a last-gasp attempt was made to get spectators through the gates through various promo codes offering free entry - and it seemed to do the trick. When Dustin Johnson got underway on the first, it was in front of a fairly sizeable gallery. This policy clearly can’t continue, even with the might of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund backing the series, but it was a good start from an on-site viewership perspective.

A new era begins 🎬Stream now 👉 https://t.co/9hX4ytVZZa#LIVGolf | @DJohnsonPGA pic.twitter.com/xt41Vo4uC2June 9, 2022 See more

2. No TV deal, no problem

With no TV deal in place, LIV Golf was forced to stream the action from Hemel Hempstead on YouTube and through its website. Again, this likely worked in its favour. Around 30,000 tuned in for the shotgun start at 2.15pm local time, with that number steadily climbing as the day wore on. At times, the stream had the attention of more than 100,000 people, which feels like a lot, certainly more than we expected.

In addition, the production deserves praise, especially for a first-time outing. Some of the commentary wasn’t brilliant but that will surely get better, and not being tied to the demands of a broadcaster meant anyone tuning in could enjoy an ad-free experience, a far cry from what is often served up on the PGA Tour.

By contrast, only 3,000 people were consistently streaming the Canadian Open through the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

3. Less revolutionary, more evolutionary

While the shotgun start actually seemed to work quite well, after a few holes, it was still just golf. Once the initial novelty and buzz had worn off, it really didn’t feel too dissimilar to watching a regular DP World or PGA Tour event. There were presenters, pundits, commentators, and a mixture of big names and lesser-known players on the course at the same time all trying to shoot the lowest score possible.

It might become more charged come the third and final round on Saturday when the team competition will be decided, but for now, the format feels more like minor evolution rather than major revolution. The leaderboard graphic was quite cool, though.

4. Battle lines drawn - the PGA Tour responds

One of the most fascinating aspects of the inaugural LIV Golf event was how the PGA Tour would respond. Speculation mounted through the week that tour chief Jay Monahan would wait until play had commenced to drop the hammer, and that’s exactly how it happened. And if the words contained in the memo sent to PGA Tour members are actionable, it is a fairly sizeable hammer, further highlighting the risk the breakaway players are taking in ditching the Old World circuits for pastures new.

“We have followed the Tournament Regulations from start to finish in responding to those players who have decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation,” wrote Monahan.

“Simultaneous to you receiving this memo, [those] players are being notified that they are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup.

“The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events.”

Monahan added that those who have resigned their membership will also be removed from the FedEx Cup points list and won’t be granted entry into any PGA Tour events through sponsor exemptions.

LIV Golf quickly shot back, calling the Tour “vindictive” and promising that “this certainly isn’t the last word on this topic.”

5. Lefty's return

Greg Norman eventually got his man. After four months in exile after calling the Saudi backers of the new breakaway circuit “scary mother******* to get involved with", Phil Mickelson is back. The fallout from the controversy caused Lefty to miss the Masters and the defence of his PGA Championship title, but the 51-year-old obviously felt the opportunity to headline the first LIV Golf Invitational was too good to miss. So, how did he get on?

Well, he's still pretty good at golf believe it or not. On the course, he opened with a one-under 69 to trail Charl Schwartzel by four. There were, as always, some erratic moments, but all in all, he can be pleased with his day's work in tough conditions. Away from the course, he continues to face some tough questions in the wake of his recent behaviour and his decision to defect to the new series.

Never a dull moment.