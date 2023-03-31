Masters Will Be 'More Fun Knowing That They Hate Us' - Niemann Stokes Up LIV-PGA Rivalry
Joaquin Niemann says that LIV Golf stars playing at the Masters will be going all-out to beat their PGA Tour rivals at Augusta
The LIV Golf v PGA Tour rivalry at the Masters has largely been played down by the players so far in the build-up, until Joaquin Niemann stepped up as mischief maker in chief by stoking the fire of this intriguing subplot.
It’s not like the first Major of the year at the iconic Augusta National doesn’t get enough hype already, but being the first Masters since the sport was split open by Greg Norman’s Saudi enterprise it has that little bit more juice this year.
Jon Rahm said the Champions Dinner could be a bit of a frosty affair, which can’t have been helped by Fred Couples labelling Sergio Garcia a “clown” and Phil Mickelson a “nutbag” recently.
While they’re unlikely to be sitting together for Scottie Scheffler’s Masters menu, back out on the course there could be even more icy glares being bounced about with former friends Garcia and Rory McIlroy on the same property.
“It’s going to be more fun for us knowing that they hate us.”Joaquin Niemann is ready for a PGA Tour vs. LIV rivalry at the Masters: https://t.co/mDUqKvwlIj pic.twitter.com/HNzr8FlGtOMarch 30, 2023
Matt Fitzpatrick has already said he wouldn’t let any LIV Golf player back on the PGA Tour and all this is before you throw in Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, who you feel could get into an argument in a phone box.
Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson have tried to calm the atmosphere, but Chilean Niemann is having none of it, saying that the 18 LIV Golf players in the Masters are out to beat up their PGA Tour rivals.
“I think it’s going to be more fun knowing that they hate us,” Niemann told golf.com. (opens in new tab) “Then go to the Majors and beat them.”
The 24-year-old has a hint of mischief about his comments, but there’s also more than a glimmer of truth in there as he describes what he feels is a fierce rivalry between the two factions.
“There is a big rivalry right now between the Tour and LIV,” he added. “I think there is a lot of players that - I don’t know if they don’t like us or don’t like the decisions that we take, but it’s going to be fun.
“Since they gave us the notice that we’re going to be able to play the Majors, I was like, it’s going to be so much fun those four weeks. Four weeks in the year against them, and try to beat them."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport.
