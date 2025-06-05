'I’d Probably Disagree With Brandel Chamblee A Lot' - Marc Leishman Says LIV Schedule Helps Players 'Prepare Very Well For The Majors'

As he prepares for his first Major tournament since 2022, Marc Leishman hit back at LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee by insisting the 54-hole tour helped in preparing players for the Majors.

The 41-year-old Australian has not played in a Major championship since joining LIV Golf, but he came through US Open qualifying to book his place in the field at Oakmont - and he's also made it into the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Despite Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau both winning Majors while playing on LIV Golf, Chamblee and other criticis still feel the lighter schedule leaves players 'undercooked' for golf's biggest tests.

Chamblee cited Jon Rahm's late collapse at the PGA Championship as an example, but Leishman strongly disagrees and echoed the thoughts of Joaquin Niemann who said the LIV Golf format has worked just fine for him.

“I’m happy with the way the schedule is and the way you can lead into Majors," Leishman told Australian media including the AAP.

"I’d probably disagree with Brandel Chamblee a lot. We’re playing against great fields every single week on tough golf courses.

"Yes, it’s 54 holes. But it puts a bit of pressure on that first round to get off to a good start."

Leishman says that the 14-event schedule on LIV Golf is actually a positive when it comes to preparing for Majors - as it helped him to get through US Open qualifying.

“The way our schedule is set up actually lends itself to being able to prepare very well for the Majors. I prepared for the US Open qualifier which I normally wouldn’t have been able to do, I’d be preparing for other tournaments.

"I want to test myself against the best players and we do that in the LIV events. Yes, there are no cuts, but once you get to the end of the tournament and it’s I win or you win. You’re not even thinking about that, all that stuff."

Leishman, who has six Major top 10s including losing an Open Championship playoff to Zach Johnson at St Andrews, is delighted to be back in the big time and hopes he can challenge again this time around.

“Golf’s a funny game, and you need a lot of stuff to go right on the right weeks, particularly the Major weeks," Leishman added.

“I just prepare the way I prepare, and hope that I’ve got my good stuff on the right week and sometimes even if you do have your good stuff and you make the putts and you get a couple of lucky breaks, someone can still go crazy and beat you.

“You need a lot of stuff to go right, but definitely I feel like my game is probably as good as it’s ever been, my mindset is as good as it’s ever been, and hopefully I can get the breaks and come out on top."