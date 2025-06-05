'I’d Probably Disagree With Brandel Chamblee A Lot' - Marc Leishman Says LIV Schedule Helps Players 'Prepare Very Well For The Majors'
Marc Leishman hit back at LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee's accusation that the format hurts players' Major chances - saying it helped him qualify for the US Open
As he prepares for his first Major tournament since 2022, Marc Leishman hit back at LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee by insisting the 54-hole tour helped in preparing players for the Majors.
The 41-year-old Australian has not played in a Major championship since joining LIV Golf, but he came through US Open qualifying to book his place in the field at Oakmont - and he's also made it into the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Despite Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau both winning Majors while playing on LIV Golf, Chamblee and other criticis still feel the lighter schedule leaves players 'undercooked' for golf's biggest tests.
Chamblee cited Jon Rahm's late collapse at the PGA Championship as an example, but Leishman strongly disagrees and echoed the thoughts of Joaquin Niemann who said the LIV Golf format has worked just fine for him.
“I’m happy with the way the schedule is and the way you can lead into Majors," Leishman told Australian media including the AAP.
"I’d probably disagree with Brandel Chamblee a lot. We’re playing against great fields every single week on tough golf courses.
"Yes, it’s 54 holes. But it puts a bit of pressure on that first round to get off to a good start."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Leishman says that the 14-event schedule on LIV Golf is actually a positive when it comes to preparing for Majors - as it helped him to get through US Open qualifying.
“The way our schedule is set up actually lends itself to being able to prepare very well for the Majors. I prepared for the US Open qualifier which I normally wouldn’t have been able to do, I’d be preparing for other tournaments.
"I want to test myself against the best players and we do that in the LIV events. Yes, there are no cuts, but once you get to the end of the tournament and it’s I win or you win. You’re not even thinking about that, all that stuff."
Leishman, who has six Major top 10s including losing an Open Championship playoff to Zach Johnson at St Andrews, is delighted to be back in the big time and hopes he can challenge again this time around.
“Golf’s a funny game, and you need a lot of stuff to go right on the right weeks, particularly the Major weeks," Leishman added.
“I just prepare the way I prepare, and hope that I’ve got my good stuff on the right week and sometimes even if you do have your good stuff and you make the putts and you get a couple of lucky breaks, someone can still go crazy and beat you.
“You need a lot of stuff to go right, but definitely I feel like my game is probably as good as it’s ever been, my mindset is as good as it’s ever been, and hopefully I can get the breaks and come out on top."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Ten Best Clubs I Have Ever Tested
PGA Professional Joe Ferguson counts down the ten favorite golf clubs he has reviewed during his time at Golf Monthly…
-
Do Recent Winning Scores Suggest The US Open Is Getting Easier? I Took A Look At The Stats To Find Out
There's no doubt that recent winning scores at the US Open have been lower, but does that mean the tournament itself is becoming easier? We've crunched the numbers to find out
-
Do Recent Winning Scores Suggest The US Open Is Getting Easier? I Took A Look At The Stats To Find Out
There's no doubt that recent winning scores at the US Open have been lower, but does that mean the tournament itself is becoming easier? We've crunched the numbers to find out
-
'Being On LIV, I Feel Like It's Helping Me A Lot To Better Perform In Majors' - Joaquin Niemann Responds To Criticis Ahead Of US Open
Joaquin Niemann insists the LIV Golf schedule is helping his Major preparations as he goes into the US Open after his first ever top 10 at last month's PGA Championship
-
Phil Mickelson Admits 'There’s A High Likelihood' Oakmont Could Be His Final US Open
Phil Mickelson admits that Oakmont could be his farewell appearance in the US Open as the six-time runner-up's exemption is due to expire
-
'A Lot Of The Guys (On LIV) Aren’t In The Majors That Would Have Been If They Were Playing The PGA Tour. That’s A Huge Downfall. We Didn’t Get To Play In The Majors. We Weren’t In The Masters Anymore’ - Caddie On LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Differences
Veteran looper, Kenny Harms, has caddied on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League. Speaking to Golf Monthly, the experienced caddie details the main differences between the two circuits
-
LIV Golf's Fireballs Add US Amateur Champion Josele Ballester To Roster
Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC has signed former Arizona State University star, Josele Ballester to its roster while making a mid-season line-up change
-
Could Jose Luis Ballester Join LIV Golf After Turning Down Korn Ferry Tour Card?
The Spaniard has declined Korn Ferry Tour membership via the PGA Tour University rankings, with Ballester reportedly close to a possible LIV Golf appearance
-
'Retaining Talent Is Not Going To Be An Issue' - Jerry Foltz Confident LIV Golf Will Not Lose Star Players During Off-Season
The LIV broadcaster believes star names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Sergio Garcia will sign new deals once their current contracts expire
-
8 Big Names Missing The 2025 US Open
A number of big names won't be teeing it up at Oakmont, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa and Rickie Fowler...