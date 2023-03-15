Scottie Scheffler Unveils Masters Champions Dinner Menu
The Masters champion and World No.1 has revealed the menu for the traditional pre-tournament occasion
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has revealed his menu for the Champions Dinner being held on Tuesday 4 April – two days before the tournament begins.
The tradition, which has been held since 1952, sees past winners gather together to celebrate the champion, with Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley the only non-member who will attend.
Scheffler cruised to victory in last year’s tournament by three shots over Rory McIlroy. However, before his thoughts turn to defending his trophy, he will host the dinner from a menu he has curated.
Former winners will be treated to a four-course meal that pays tribute to his home state of Texas, and looks absolutely mouthwatering. It begins with cheeseburger sliders (served Scottie-style) and firecracker shrimp with sweet Thai chili and sriracha mayo, before tortilla soup is served with avocado, crispy blue tortilla strips sour cream, cilantro and lime.
Served in Honor of Mr. Scottie Scheffler. #themasters pic.twitter.com/AbpHBJ4MgNMarch 15, 2023
Next comes the main course, and there’s a choice between Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish, each served with family style mac and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried Brussels sprouts and seasoned fries.
Finally, the - no doubt - virtually full guests can enjoy warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with milk and cookies ice cream.
The menu provides a significant contrast to last year’s Champions Dinner menu, when Hideki Matsuyama offered a Japanese-inspired affair including assorted sushi, miso-glazed black cod and Miyazaki wagyu.
Away from the menu, this year’s Champions Dinner promises to be a little different to most given the attendance of some LIV Golf players. Earlier in the year, Scheffler joked he may have to give two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson a separate table, while Jon Rahm, who won’t be in attendance, has predicted it could be “a little tense”.
Regardless of the atmosphere, one thing seems certain – as far as the food is concerned, the occasion seems set to be a hit.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
