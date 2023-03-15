Scottie Scheffler Unveils Masters Champions Dinner Menu

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has revealed his menu for the Champions Dinner being held on Tuesday 4 April – two days before the tournament begins.

The tradition, which has been held since 1952, sees past winners gather together to celebrate the champion, with Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley the only non-member who will attend.

Scheffler cruised to victory in last year’s tournament by three shots over Rory McIlroy. However, before his thoughts turn to defending his trophy, he will host the dinner from a menu he has curated.

Former winners will be treated to a four-course meal that pays tribute to his home state of Texas, and looks absolutely mouthwatering. It begins with cheeseburger sliders (served Scottie-style) and firecracker shrimp with sweet Thai chili and sriracha mayo, before tortilla soup is served with avocado, crispy blue tortilla strips sour cream, cilantro and lime.

Next comes the main course, and there’s a choice between Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish, each served with family style mac and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried Brussels sprouts and seasoned fries.

Finally, the - no doubt - virtually full guests can enjoy warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with milk and cookies ice cream.

The menu provides a significant contrast to last year’s Champions Dinner menu, when Hideki Matsuyama offered a Japanese-inspired affair including assorted sushi, miso-glazed black cod and Miyazaki wagyu.

Away from the menu, this year’s Champions Dinner promises to be a little different to most given the attendance of some LIV Golf players. Earlier in the year, Scheffler joked he may have to give two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson a separate table, while Jon Rahm, who won’t be in attendance, has predicted it could be “a little tense”.

Regardless of the atmosphere, one thing seems certain – as far as the food is concerned, the occasion seems set to be a hit.