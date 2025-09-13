Man Fined After Theft Of BMW PGA Championship Rolex Clocks

The BMW PGA Championship is taking place at Wentworth in Surrey, England, the home of the DP World Tour’s flagship event since 1984.

However, per The Sun, days before world-class stars including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm teed it up in the 2025 edition, two Rolex clocks were stolen from the venue, leading to a man being charged with handling stolen goods and fined.

The clocks, which are estimated to be worth £70,000 each and were installed 6ft high at Wentworth’s West Course, were taken on Sunday.

On Thursday, the day of the opening round of the tournament, 47-year-old Stephen Townsend from Egham, located around four miles from Wentworth, appeared in court charged with handling stolen goods. He was subsequently fined £120 and ordered to pay costs.

A police spokesman said: “A man has been charged following a theft in Virginia Water on Sunday, 7 September.

Stephen Townsend, 47 (DOB: 29.09.1977), of Egham, was charged with one count of handling stolen goods.

"He appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 11 September and received a £120 fine and was ordered to pay costs of £48.

"Two men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft have been released on bail."

According to The Sun, it is believed the clocks were fitted with tracking devices, which alerted the police once they were moved. The report added that officers raided a home in Egham, where the clocks are said to have been recovered.

The Sun also reported that it is not known if the clocks were taken as part of a prank or to sell on the black market.

A European Tour Group spokesman told The Sun that it would not be making a comment as it is an ongoing police matter.

Adrien Saddier shares the lead with Alex Noren heading into the final round (Image credit: Getty Images)

After three rounds of the prestigious Rolex Series event, Adrien Saddier and 2017 champion Alex Noren shared the lead, with LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton two adrift.