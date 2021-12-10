What to do if you get a hole-in-one

There is a long-standing tradition associated with holing out from the tee which can make a hole-in-one a costly achievement depending upon the venue.

A hole-in-one is an achievement in itself. Everyone understands what it is, even those not into golf. Tell a non golfer that you shot 39 on the back nine, for a net 34 which would have been 33 had a sandy ferret eagle not lipped out on stroke index one and they may well look at you blankly. But tell them you get a hole in one and you should be greeted with a look of recognition, hopefully even one of mild admiration.

It is also an achievement other players tend to celebrate. Even the pros - watch the genuine delight of the other players on the tee when a player makes a hole in one.

But for the club golfer there may be an element of self interest to their happiness at another’s success. They know there should be a drink in it for them.

Golfing tradition dictates that any golfer who makes a hole in one buys the drinks afterwards. Who he buys for can vary upon whatever local tradition exists at the club. The most widespread one is that the golfer buys a drink for his playing partners after the round and a drink for everyone else in the clubhouse or bar when he returns.

Thus a hole in one can become mightily expensive if you happen to hit a busy time in the bar, such an a club competition day. Some people therefore believe it acceptable if player with the hole-in-one only buys for his playing partners, but others look askance at such an attitude.

However some clubs have a local policy such as that the golfer puts some money behind the bar by way of a tab and when that is used up, that is the end of his obligation. Others have a tradition that the player just buys a large bottle of whisky which then sits on the bar counter for anyone to help themselves to a tot from.

Some insurance companies offer hole-in-one insurance whereby the maker of a hole-in-one gets a stated pay out by the company. Often this is bundled in as part of a more general golf accident insurance policy.

Also, to count as a true hole-in-hole a couple of criteria have to apply. The first is that you are not alone; you can be playing alone, but someone has to be there marking your card to testify to your feat. The second is that it is part of a formal round of golf, not just part of a few practice holes.

To count a true hole-in-one the ball is hit from the tee into the cup and stays there. (The last bit might seem a tad pedantic, but I know of one chap who hit the ball into the hole on the full, but it bounced out and rolled into a greenside lake.) A hole-in-one is also known, albeit less commonly, as an ace.

Since you ask – didn’t you? - no, I have never made a hole in one. I have seen one made though – by my brother, who go his hole-on-one with a putter of the tee. He still owes me that drink.