LIV Players Can Now Compete In All Four Majors After PGA Championship Decision

LIV Golf players will be allowed to compete in all four Majors this year after the PGA of America announced its criteria for entry into the 2023 PGA Championship.

Members of the Saudi-backed outfit who qualify for entry will now get the chance to challenge for the Wanamaker Trophy at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, from May 18-21.

There had been talk of LIV Golf stars not being allowed in, but PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh says that they want the best possible field for the event.

“Our decisions are always based on what’s in the best interest of the PGA of America and conducting the best championship possible,” said Waugh.

“Sadly the current division in the professional game is not good for the sport or the future of the game. We hope there might be some resolution soon.

“In the meantime, as always, our focus will be on our mission to grow the game and improve the lives of our members, who work so hard to impact millions of lives every day.”

With the news coming hot on the heels of the R&A announcing that LIV Golf players will not be prevented from competing in the Open Championship, it now means that players on Greg Norman’s circuit can compete in all four Majors this year.

Justin Thomas will defend the trophy he won at Southern Hills last year, with the 156-man field being set on May 10.

Phil Mickelson, the 2021 PGA Championship winner, will return to the tournament after failing to defend the title at Southern Hills in the wake of his controversial Saudi Arabia comments – taking a sabbatical before then joining LIV Golf just weeks later.

Other past PGA Championship winners, currently with LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer will get invites to play at Oak Hill, along with reigning Open champion Cameron Smith as well as Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson courtesy of their Major wins in 2020.

Recent new signing for LIV Mito Periera and Brendan Steele will also make the field after finishing in the top 15 of last year’s PGA Championship – with Pereira holding the lead teeing off on the final hole only to collapse to finish outside of the playoff.