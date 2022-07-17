Social Media Reacts To Incredible Cameron Smith Open Victory

Check out how social media reacted to Cameron Smith's sublime victory at The 150th Open Championship

Smith sits in front of the Claret Jug
By
published

The 150th Open Championship delivered on both drama and incredible golf, as Cameron Smith carded a back nine of 30 to pick up the 150th Open Championship at the Home of Golf.

Making five birdies in the opening five holes of the back nine, a clutch birdie at the 72nd hole gave him enough of a buffer to secure the Claret Jug, with PGA Tour rookie, Cameron Young's eagle at the last not good enough to catch up with his playing partner.

Along with Smith's victory, there was also heartbreak for Rory McIlroy, who began the day in a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland, with both men starting their round four shots clear of Smith.

Despite hitting every green in regulation and shooting two-under-par, it was the putter that eventually cost McIlroy, with 36 putts meaning he missed out on a fifth Major title.

Below, we have taken a look through how social media reacted to the incredible tournament, with many famous faces giving their thoughts on the events that occurred.

Cam Smith holding the Claret Jug after winning the 2022 Open

Cameron Smith holds the Claret Jug following his victory

Let's start off with the winner, Cameron Smith!

It wasn't just Smith who Twitter reacted to, with many commenting on Rory's final day

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

