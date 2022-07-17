Social Media Reacts To Incredible Cameron Smith Open Victory
Check out how social media reacted to Cameron Smith's sublime victory at The 150th Open Championship
The 150th Open Championship delivered on both drama and incredible golf, as Cameron Smith carded a back nine of 30 to pick up the 150th Open Championship at the Home of Golf.
Making five birdies in the opening five holes of the back nine, a clutch birdie at the 72nd hole gave him enough of a buffer to secure the Claret Jug, with PGA Tour rookie, Cameron Young's eagle at the last not good enough to catch up with his playing partner.
Along with Smith's victory, there was also heartbreak for Rory McIlroy, who began the day in a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland, with both men starting their round four shots clear of Smith.
Despite hitting every green in regulation and shooting two-under-par, it was the putter that eventually cost McIlroy, with 36 putts meaning he missed out on a fifth Major title.
Below, we have taken a look through how social media reacted to the incredible tournament, with many famous faces giving their thoughts on the events that occurred.
Let's start off with the winner, Cameron Smith!
Cameron Smith 🤝 Jack NicklausThe only two players to win both @THEPLAYERSChamp and @TheOpen in the same season. https://t.co/P6bzTDVcDUJuly 17, 2022
Way to go Cam….great playing—incredible back 9! Oh, chalk another ✅ for the mullets! 👊🏼🏆🙌🏼 @TheOpen #1995 #2022July 17, 2022
Unbelievable performance from Cameron Smith. One of the greatest rounds in #TheOpen history. What a player. Congratulations.July 17, 2022
That’s one of the greatest rounds of golf even St Andrews @TheHomeofGolf has ever seen. Congrats to Cameron Smith, a worthy @TheOpen champion - he had to be brilliant to beat Rory, and he was. 👏 pic.twitter.com/FwwojYKmamJuly 17, 2022
My word, what a wizard with the flat stick Cameron Smith is. 🤤July 17, 2022
Home in 30.-8 the round.It’s one of the all-time great performances.Thanks Cameron Smith.We’ll sleep with smiles on our faces after that. #TheOpenJuly 17, 2022
Cameron Smith - take a bow! That is absolutely incredible. Ice in those veins.#TheOpenJuly 17, 2022
When Cameron Smith pays your bills for the next month, you celebrate pic.twitter.com/ii3hFHrR6oJuly 17, 2022
In all fairness, that was an outrageous par save from Cameron Smith on the 17th. #TheOpenJuly 17, 2022
Nobody can have a problem with this. Cameron Smith obviously earned it.July 17, 2022
Take a Bow Cameron Smith. 64 to Win. Absolutely Roasting Golf. 🔥🏌🏼🏆👏🏼 gutted for McIlroy. Thought he had it in the Bag 😟 #TheOpenJuly 17, 2022
It wasn't just Smith who Twitter reacted to, with many commenting on Rory's final day
If you see people using the words ‘Rory’ & ‘choke’ after that, I really think that isn’t fair. Cameron Smith had a worldie final round and his putter was 🔥🔥🔥🔥A wonderful few days @TheOpenJuly 17, 2022
Reminder that players do NOT need to speak after any round. @McIlroyRory choosing to speak (as he usually does) after another heartbreaking finish in a major speaks to who he is as a person. His time will come again.July 17, 2022
This kid is ALL of us watching Rory McIlroy 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/GlhLRS7oMJJuly 17, 2022
Strokes gained putting in final round:Cameron Smith: +3.10Rory McIlroy: -2.18July 17, 2022
👏 Rory McIlroy appreciation post.A bogey-free final round, hit every green, and entertained the crowd all week.Just beaten by an incredible Cameron Smith. 👏#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/Jdt4T9x1EuJuly 17, 2022
Cameron Smith played great & is a deserving winner but…Rory McIlroy led him by 4 shots, HIT EVERY GREEN (only hitting 34 non-putts), did not 3 putt, & lost by 2 shots. I’m sorry, but that is a damning indictment of St. Andrews as fitting site for a modern major championship. https://t.co/QItphRnmi2July 17, 2022
Cam Smith earned it, but man that's tough for @McIlroyRory. Putter just wasn't good enough today unfortunately. Absolutely proves the mantra drive for show, putt for dough.July 17, 2022
Gotta feel for @McIlroyRory .. but he didn’t lose @TheOpen .. Cameron Smith won it! What a sensational round! That par-saving putt on 17 sealed it! 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/iXC1AKqLblJuly 17, 2022
