Two LIV Golf Players Lose Open Championship Spots After Presidents Cup Exemption Removed
A total of four players, including two new LIV Golf signings, have lost their expected Open Championship exemptions awarded to Presidents Cup players
Two of LIV Golf's brand new signings have lost their expected exemptions into the 151st Open after the R&A removed the Presidents Cup exemption for this year's tournament.
R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers categorically ruled out banning LIV Golf players from future Opens at St Andrews last year but hinted that the criteria and qualification process for this year's Championship at Royal Liverpool may be changed.
"Looking ahead to The Open next year, we have been asked quite frequently about banning players," he said. "Let me be very clear. That's not on our agenda. But what is on our agenda is that we will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria for The Open."
Two exemptions have been removed from the qualifying criteria - with the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams exemption removed as well as the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup exemption, which isn't being played this year.
Both Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz will now have to find other ways to qualify for the year's final Major, while PGA Tour players Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Davis find themselves in the same boat.
Pereira and Munoz are both suspended from the PGA Tour so a route into the world's top 50 will be very difficult, with the top 50 by Week 21 all earning spots. Their best bets - along with other LIV players who aren't in The Open yet - will be to earn one of the four places available at the World City Championship in Hong Kong in March or the two spots available at the Korea Open in June. Both events are either fully or co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour.
A total of 34 places are available via various events on the PGA, DP World, Japan and Asian Tours.
Any golfer earning a qualifying place who then becomes exempt under one or more categories before the closing date of entries will result in that place being awarded to the next non-exempt golfer, which will determined by a reserve list for each event played before 1 June. That reserve list will be made up of the leading players who make the cut in the tour where spots are available and are not already exempt as of the closing date of entries for The Open on 1 June.
Final Qualifying for Royal Liverpool takes place on 4th July, where 16 places in total will be up for grabs at Burnham and Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire.
A new exemption has been added for elite amateurs in which the player who accumulates the most points awarded by the World Amateur Golf Ranking in the St Andrews Links Trophy, The Amateur Championship and European Amateur Championship will earn a place in The Open.
Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said, “We have created an exciting schedule of events which takes in many regions around the world and provides the chance for golfers to earn a place in The Open at Royal Liverpool. We are grateful to our colleagues at the professional tours for their support and look forward to seeing who emerges from each event to book a sought-after place in the Championship this year.”
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Area
|Event
|Details
|South Africa
|Joburg Open
24-27 Nov 2022
Houghton, Johannesburg
|3 places to the leading three players, not already exempt as of the closing date of entries for The Open, who make the cut.
|Australia
|ISPS HANDA Australian Open
1-4 Dec 2022
Victoria & Kingston Heath, Melbourne
|3 places to the leading three players, not already exempt as of the closing date of entries for The Open, who make the cut.
|USA
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2-5 March 2023
Bay Hill, Florida
|3 places to the leading three players, not already exempt as of the closing date of entries for The Open, who make the cut.
|Hong Kong
|World City Championship presented by the Hong Kong Golf Club
23-26 March 2023
Hong Kong GC, Hong Kong
|4 places to the leading four players, not already exempt as of the closing date of entries for The Open, who make the cut.
|USA
|Wells Fargo Championship
4-7 May 2023
Quail Hollow, North Carolina
|3 places to the leading three players, not already exempt as of the closing date of entries for The Open, who make the cut.
|Japan
|Mizuno Open
25-28 May 2023
JFE Setonaikai, Okayama
|4 places to the leading four players, not already exempt as of the closing date of entries for The Open, who make the cut.
|USA
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1-4 June 2023
Muirfield Village, Ohio
|3 places to the leading three players, not already exempt, who make the cut.
|Korea
|KOLON Korea Open
22-25 June 2023
Woo Jeong Hills, Cheonan
|2 places to the leading two players, not already exempt, who make the cut.
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Regional Qualifying 26 June 2023, 13 venues
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|England
|Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo
29 June-2 July 2023
The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield
|3 places to the leading three players, not already exempt, who make the cut.
|England
|Final Qualifying 4 July 2023 Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, West Lancashire
|Minimum 16 places (four places per venue).
|Denmark
|Made in HimmerLand
6-9 July 2023
Himmerland, Farso
|3 places to the leading three players, not already exempt, who make the cut.
|Scotland
|Genesis Scottish Open
13-16 July 2023
The Renaissance Club, East Lothian
|3 places to the leading three players, not already exempt, who make the cut.
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Minimum 50 Places
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
