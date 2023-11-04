LIV Golfer To Play In DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is set to feature a bumper field, with both Justin Thomas and Max Homa announcing their debuts in South Africa, and the likes of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Ryan Fox also listed to play.

It's the penultimate event before the DP World Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship and, with the field locked in for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, one LIV Golfer is set to make an appearance in his home nation of South Africa.

Grace celebrates his 2017 Nedbank title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Branden Grace, who picked up the 2017 edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, is set to feature in the tournament at the Gary Player Country Club, with the South African finishing inside the top 10 of last year's tournament. In fact, had it not been for a final three-over-par round 75, he could have been close to eventual winner, Fleetwood.

Along with the appearance last year, Grace has also featured in two South African events on the 2023 DP World season, as the 35-year-old competed in the Alfred Dunhill Championship and Investec South Africa Open Championship, this is despite playing in all 14 LIV Golf tournaments in 2023.

Reportedly, Grace received an invite to the tournament, which would be no surprise given that he is a former champion and home hero. Also, away from Grace, four LIV players - Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Hudson Swafford and Peter Uihlein - featured in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland back in September.

At that event, Oosthuizen and Uihlein were able able to play due to the fact they handed in their memberships before joining LIV Golf, whilst Swafford and Gooch had never been members of the Tour.

Grace, who has nine wins on the DP World Tour, including four in South Africa, reportedly considered giving up his membership back in May following an arbitration hearing that ruled in the DP World Tour's favour. Although it was never confirmed, a number of DP World Tour players, like Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter also gave up their memberships.

Coming in to the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Grace has produced five top-10 finishes during the 2023 LIV Golf League, with two of those being runner-up placings. Back in 2022, Grace pocketed $8m for finishing second in LIV Golf's Individual Standings which, added on to his $8 million from tournament finishes, meant he secured over $16m from just those eight events.