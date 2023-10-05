Max Homa Commits To Debut Appearance In DP World Tour Event

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Max Homa has become the latest high-profile name to join the field for next month’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

Fresh off his stellar rookie performance in the Ryder Cup, which saw him top score for the United States team with 3.5 points, Homa will make his first appearance in the tournament, dubbed “Africa’s Major,” from November 9-12.

Homa joins a field that already features his Ryder Cup teammate Justin Thomas, as well as defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and his fellow Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose.

“I really enjoy playing golf in new places and experiencing countries I’ve never visited before, so I’m really excited to tee it up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge later this year,” Homa said.

“I’m looking forward to getting a taste of South Africa and it’s really cool that my good friend Justin Thomas is going to be playing as well. I’m sure we’ll have an awesome time and I can’t wait to get over there.

“Gary Player is a legend of our game so to be able to play in a tournament with his name associated is an honour. He has done so much for golf worldwide, but particularly in South Africa, so it’s nice to be able to go over there and give a little something back.”

Homa has previously competed in the Scottish Open - a co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour - but this appearance at the Needbank Challenge will represent his first start in an event solely sanctioned by the former European Tour.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise in the professional rankings in recent years, winning twice in 2021 and 2022. He most recently won the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023 to move inside the world’s top ten.

Fleetwood is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside Thomas, he is the second confirmed American in the field. No player from the United States has won the tournament since Jim Furyk triumphed in 2006.

Elsewhere in the field, Fleetwood is eyeing the chance to become just the fifth player to win the tournament on three occasions. The Englishman won in 2019 via a playoff and triumphed last year after a dramatic final-hole victory against Ryan Fox.

Lee Westwood, David Frost, Ernie Els and Nick Price are the only four golfers thus far to have a hat-trick of victories in the event.

The Nedbank Challenge will once again be the penultimate tournament on the DP World Tour schedule prior to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.